Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Streaming video growth slowing but not stalling – study

News Analysis Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading 9/1/2021
Comment (0)

While last year's pandemic-fueled surge in streaming video usage may be over, Americans are still watching more OTT video than ever before and the big three streaming services – Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu – are doing just fine, thank you.

These are two of the main findings of a new study by Leichtman Research Group released Tuesday. The study, based on a phone and online survey of 2,000 US households nationwide over June and July, found that 82% of all households now have at least one subscription video-on-demand (SVoD) or direct-to-consumer (DTC) service. Some 53% have three or more services and 27% have five or more services.

Further, the Leichtman survey revealed that 78% of all US households have signed up for at least one of the big three streaming services – Netflix, Amazon Prime and Hulu. While that's unchanged from last year's results, it's still up from the pre-pandemic totals of 74% in 2019 and 59% back in 2016.

Moreover, the study found that 58% of American households now subscribe to more than one of the big three streamers. That's up from 55% in 2020, 51% in 2019, and 28% in 2016. As a result, the mean number of SVoD/DTC services among all households has climbed to 3.1, up from 2.9 a year ago.

Perhaps just as notably, 41% of all adults reported streaming a top SVoD service daily, up just slightly from 40% in 2020, but much more markedly from 33% in 2019 and 24% in 2016.

"The percent of households with a top SVoD service held steady in 2021, and those using any of these services daily also levelled off after being pulled forward last year due to the coronavirus pandemic," noted Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for Leichtman Research Group, in a statement. But, he added, "while the breadth of households with a major SVoD service is similar to last year, those with multiple top SVoD services continued to expand."

In another significant finding, the new Leichtman study indicated that there's relatively little churn occurring among the three leading streaming services. As reported first by Fierce Video, Netflix scored the best on the churn scale, with some 4% of households saying they had subscribed in the past year but no longer did. Amazon Prime and Hulu clocked in at 5% and 6%, respectively. Leichtman noted that such churn rates are comparable to the 4% annual churn rates of legacy pay-TV services.

The Leichtman study results generally jibe with other recent surveys that show streaming video usage still on the rise, if no longer soaring at 2020 growth rates. A recent study by TiVo, for instance, found that the average number of services used by US consumers jumped to 8.75 from 6.9 a year ago, a 27% increase. Survey respondents used an average of five paid services and 3.7 free, ad-supported services, that study said.

Related posts:

— Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
A Bottom-Up Approach to 5G Network Slicing Security in User Equipment
Why ROADM architectures make sense for your DCI network
Digital sustainability: calculating the green impact of coherent technology innovations
Helping the planet and driving better economics, one 400ZR plug at a time
The Business Value of AI in Zero-Touch Network Monitoring
M1 digitalises business with Blue Planet Automation to deliver lightning-fast experiences to their customers
Case Study: Blue Planet Inventory transforms operations at a major CSP
Whitepaper: Intelligent Automation: Accelerating Digital Transformation and Improving Customer Experience
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
September 8, 2021 Improving Latency, to Provide a Better Internet Experience Over WIFI, 5G, FWA and Even FTTH
September 9, 2021 Cloud Security in a Distributed World
September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
September 15, 2021 Cable Goes to the Edge
September 16, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 21, 2021 Your RTC Services Are Better Off When They Are Cloud Native
September 21, 2021 What Is the Role of AI in the 5G Future?
September 23, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Engineering the DOCSIS 4.0 Network (FDX and ESD)
September 28, 2021 Taking Streaming Video to the Next Level: Safeguarding Video Streams
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Getting Results From IP Network Automation By Mike Thompson, IP Network Automation Practice Leader, Nokia
Driving Trends and Emerging Technologies in Optical Networks By Infinera
Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF): Bridging the Digital Divide Across America By Anthony Mason, Director, Communications, North America Sales, Cyient
Engineering a Hybrid Experience for the Cable Industry By Mark Dzuban, President & CEO, SCTE
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Three ways operators can stay competitive in today's media industry By Michael Lantz, CEO, Accedo
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE