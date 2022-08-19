Sign In Register
5G
6G
Broadband
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumLeading Lights 2022Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoEdge Computing Digital SymposiumConverging the HFC & 5G Networks
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Streaming overtakes broadcast and cable TV viewing for first time – Nielsen

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 8/19/2022
Comment (0)

Monthly viewership via streaming services and apps surpassed viewing of broadcast TV and cable TV for the first time in July 2022, according to a new monthly study from Nielsen that analyzes how consumers access content across various delivery platforms.

Streaming accounted for 34.8% of viewership, ahead of cable TV (34.4%) and broadcast TV (21.6%). Broadcast TV's share dropped 3.7% on volume in July versus the prior month, and 9.8% versus the year-ago period. Cable TV usage dropped 2% in July versus June, and dropped 8.9% compared to July 2021. Netflix was the top individual service in the streaming category.

Nielsen's analysis uses data from two separately weighted panels and is combined to create the graphic. Nielsen's streaming data is derived from a subset of streaming meter-enabled TV households within the national TV panel. The linear TV sources (broadcast and cable) as well as total usage are based on viewing from Nielsen's overall TV panel. Click here for a larger version of this image. (Source: Nielsen)
Nielsen's analysis uses data from two separately weighted panels and is combined to create the graphic. Nielsen's streaming data is derived from a subset of streaming meter-enabled TV households within the national TV panel. The linear TV sources (broadcast and cable) as well as total usage are based on viewing from Nielsen's overall TV panel.
Click here for a larger version of this image.
(Source: Nielsen)

Streaming viewership in a given month has exceeded broadcast TV viewing before, but July marked the first month in which streaming also surpassed cable TV viewing, Nielsen noted. Though streaming viewership surpassed that of cable TV and broadcast TV on an individual category basis, the combined viewership of cable TV and broadcast TV remains larger than streaming.

Pay-TV apps near 4% of total TV usage

Overall streaming usage in July rose 3.2% from June, and streaming volume surged 22.6% on a year-over-year basis, Nielsen said.

Drilled down further, Nielsen said US audiences logged an average of 190.9 billion minutes of streamed content per week in July, surpassing the 169.9 billion minutes watched during the pandemic lockdown period in April 2020.

Notably, live pay-TV offerings from virtual multichannel video programming distributors (vMVPDs) such as Hulu and YouTube TV as well as pay-TV streaming apps from providers such as Comcast and Charter Communications are included in Nielsen's overall streaming tally. Nielsen found that pay-TV streaming apps from vMVPDs and traditional providers represent 11.2% of streaming and 3.9% of total TV usage.

New content, sports rights shift to streaming

Amid monthly viewing gains at major streaming services such as Netflix, YouTube, Hulu and Amazon, Nielsen attributed the general trend to a slowdown of new content on "traditional" television as well as reduced access to live sports programming.

That trend has taken shape as media giants continue to funnel their new, original fare to their respective direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming services.

The trend is also happening as DTC services continue to lock down sports rights deals. Just this week, Paramount Global renewed its US rights to Champions League soccer matches for a reported $1.5 billion over six years, with some of that coverage expected to go to the Paramount+ premium streaming service. That deal reportedly drew interest from Amazon and Apple, streamers that recently have been successful in scoring a range of sports rights deals of their own.

Streaming's passing of cable TV and broadcast TV also arrives after streaming hit new viewership highs in four consecutive months, according to Nielsen.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Blog: Latest in Optical from Ciena – the breadth of innovation
Video: MCP Applications: Prevent optical network capacity exhaustion
Türk Telekom delivers digital services with a responsive container foundation
5 ways to innovate for 5G and edge: Transform your network with a certified partner system
Building an edge computing strategy
How Red Hat and Verizon are building the hybrid edge together
Evolving CDNs to keep pace with capacity, quality, and efficiency demands
Preparing for the future of cable
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 13-15, 2022, Digital Symposium
Leading Lights 2022
September 13, 2022,
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 20-22, 2022, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Converging the HFC & 5G Networks
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
October 4-6, 2022, Two Day Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
October 18-20, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 23, 2022 A year of surveys – what did we learn?
August 25, 2022 Techno-Economic Analysis for Automating your Data Center with Apstra
August 30, 2022 Enable sustainable business growth with Cloud Metro
August 31, 2022 Taking your subscribers to gigabit and beyond
September 6, 2022 4.9G and 5G Private Wireless Networks Accelerating Digital Transformation Across Industries
September 7, 2022 400G Transmission: Where and How to deploy it?
September 7, 2022 IoT opportunities demand better partner enablement in BSS
September 8, 2022 Unified orchestration and assurance power intent-driven networking in the 5G-era
September 8, 2022 Setting up for success with BEAD funding
September 9, 2022 Light Up Your Smart Life: Practices and Prospects for Android TV
September 13, 2022 Delivering Coherent Pluggable Optics from Edge to Metro and Beyond
September 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Edge Computing: The Next Frontier
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Why a RAN automation platform sets the best foundation for sustainability applications By Peo Lehto, Head of Solution Area OSS, BCSS, Ericsson
5G-Advanced Accelerates Towards a Digital, Intelligent Future By C114
Cooperation Drives the Broadband Vision By Kerry Doyle
Huawei FIBRA Boost to LATAM Digital Economies By Ken Wieland, Light Reading contributing editor
Early Adopters of 5G SA Save 36% in TCO and Gain Competitive Advantages By Mavenir
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
AT&T fiber: On track to cover more than 30M locations by the end of 2025 By Chris Sambar, EVP, AT&T Network
Stepping back for a fresh look at the 5G Edge By Jon Baldry, Marketing Director, Metro Business Unit, Infinera
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE