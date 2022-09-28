Starz international streaming service rebrands as Lionsgate+

SANTA MONICA, Calif. – STARZ announced today that its premium international streaming service, STARZPLAY, will rebrand as LIONSGATE+ in 35 countries, coinciding with a new brand look with graphics package, rolling out globally tomorrow, September 29th.

The new brand look with graphics package, color palette and design elements will deploy in the U.S. and begin rolling out in the majority of STARZ's footprint. STARZPLAY will rebrand to LIONSGATE+ in 35 STARZ markets excluding the U.S. and Canada where it will remain STARZ. Brand names for STARZPLAY ARABIA along with South and Southeast Asia's LIONSGATE PLAY will also remain in place.

LIONSGATE+ subscribers have access to a vast library of exclusive, premium content that includes original series premiering globally on the same day as the U.S. such as political thriller, "Gaslit," sumptuous period dramas in its Royal Collection including the upcoming series "Dangerous Liaisons," along with and series set in the universe of the blockbuster "Power" franchise. LIONSGATE+ is also home to Spanish language original series such as the critically acclaimed drama "Señorita 89," sci-fi thriller "El Refugio" and crime drama "Express," and offer some of the most sought-after first run series on television including the genre-bending series "The Great," and the action-thriller series "Gangs of London," plus a huge collection of blockbuster fan-favorite movies added to the platform every month.

With the rebrand in effect, below is the breakdown of service names across the countries where the SVOD has a presence.

LIONSGATE+ BRANDED MARKETS

Europe: Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UK

Latin America: Argentina, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Venezuela

APAC: Australia and Japan

MARKETS WITH UNIQUE SERVICE BRANDING

Asia: South and South East Asia (Lionsgate Play)

North America: U.S. and Canada (STARZ)

MENA: All territories (STARZPLAY ARABIA*)

*Joint venture between Lionsgate and local partners

Read the full announcement here.

Lionsgate