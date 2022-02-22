Sign In Register
Video/Media

Standard General makes play for TEGNA

News Wire Feed Light Reading 2/22/2022
Comment (0)

TYSONS, Va. and NEW YORK – TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) and Standard General L.P. today announced that TEGNA and an affiliate of Standard General have entered into a definitive agreement under which TEGNA will be acquired by the Standard General affiliate for $24.00 per share in cash. The transaction has an equity value of approximately $5.4 billion and an enterprise value of approximately $8.6 billion, including the assumption of debt.

The transaction consideration represents a premium of approximately 39% to TEGNA's unaffected closing share price on September 14, 2021, the last full trading day prior to media speculation about a potential sale of TEGNA, and a premium of approximately 11% to TEGNA's all-time high closing price since separation from the Gannett publishing business in 2015. The transaction was unanimously approved by the TEGNA Board.

Transaction Details

The transaction is subject to approval by TEGNA shareholders, regulatory approvals, and other customary closing conditions, and is expected to close in the second half of 2022.

Under the terms of the definitive merger agreement, in addition to receiving $24.00 per share, TEGNA shareholders will receive additional cash consideration in the form of a “ticking fee” of $0.00167 per share per day (or $0.05 per month) if the closing occurs between the 9- and 12-month anniversary of signing, increasing to $0.0025 per share per day (or $0.075 per month) if the closing occurs between the 12- and 13-month anniversary of signing, $0.00333 per share per day (or $0.10 per month) if the closing occurs between the 13- and 14-month anniversary of signing, and $0.00417 per share per day (or $0.125 per month) if the closing occurs between the 14- and 15-month anniversary of signing.

Following the close of the transaction, TEGNA stations in Austin (KVUE), Dallas (WFAA and KMPX) and Houston (KHOU and KTBU) are expected to be acquired by Cox Media Group (“CMG”) from Standard General.

Also after closing, Premion is expected to operate as a standalone business majority owned by Cox Media Group and Standard General.

Upon completion of the transaction, TEGNA will become a private company and its shares will no longer be traded on the New York Stock Exchange.

Read the full announcement here.

TEGNA

