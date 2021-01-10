Sign In Register
Video/Media

Sportsnet relaunches SN NOW

10/1/2021
Comment (0)

TORONTO – Sportsnet continues to redefine the sports streaming experience, officially relaunching SN NOW today with all new pricing and packaging options to provide more choice and flexibility for audiences, and even more affordable access to the best live sports content in Canada. As announced last month, SN NOW’s refreshed user interface and enhanced technology foundation deliver the best fan experience, highest quality streaming, and most personalized viewing available anywhere in sports media.

The new and enhanced SN NOW features a 24/7 free tier that launches with the NHL Opening Night doubleheader on October 12, starring the expansion Seattle Kraken, while the SN NOW Premium package delivers the greatest value by bundling all of Sportsnet’s live and on-demand content with NHL LIVE and WWE Network.

Sportsnet’s linear content continues to be available through SN NOW at no extra cost to Sportsnet linear TV subscribers by signing in with their credentials through participating providers.

SN NOW Content Packages

SN NOW Free SN NOW Free is available 24/7 at no charge, beginning October 12 with select live events every week. SN NOW Free also includes next day replays, VOD, and original content such as Plays of The Month, Gotta See it, NHL’s Best, and Kes’ House.

SN NOW Standard - $14.99/month or $149.99/year SN NOW Standard provides all the live content fans have come to expect from Sportsnet, now at an even more affordable price. Live content includes in-market and national NHL broadcasts, Blue Jays and MLB, Raptors and NBA, Pinty’s Grand Slam of Curling, National Bank Open presented by Rogers, Soccer Canada’s Men’s National Team World Cup qualifiers, plus original content and VOD offerings.

SN NOW Premium - $34.99/month or $249.99/year For the hardcore sports fan, SN NOW Premium offers the most live sports content at the best value. In addition to all the live content included in the SN NOW Standard package, SN NOW Premium includes more than 1,300 out-of-market NHL games through NHL LIVE, plus all of Sportsnet’s expanded content including FA Women’s Super League, Bundesliga, Super League Rugby, Premiership Rugby, United Rugby Championship, and IndyCar. SN NOW Premium users also get complete access to the WWE Network.

WWE Network - $14.99/month or $24.99/month with SN NOW Standard For wrestling fans, there are multiple ways to access premium WWE content. For the first time in Canada, WWE Network is available as a standalone OTT package through SN NOW for $14.99 per month, bundled with the SN NOW Standard package for only $10 per month, or is included as part of the SN NOW Premium package. With all pay-per-views at no extra charge, all live airings of Raw, Smackdown, and NXT, plus WWE Network originals, this is the premier streaming package for Canadian wrestling fans.

The richer, personalized user experience for SN NOW is innovated by Deltatre, while the cloud-native streaming platform runs on Firstlight Media’s microservices architecture, together delivering improved video quality, reduced latency, and enhanced viewing features.

SportsNet

