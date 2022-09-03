Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Edge Computing Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders in Open RAN Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Spectrum Mobile 'profitable as a standalone business,' Charter CEO says

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 3/9/2022
Comment (0)

Spectrum Mobile, a service that Charter Communications launched broadly in the fall of 2018, has turned an important financial corner.

"It is profitable as a standalone business," Tom Rutledge, Charter's chairman and CEO, declared Wednesday in a wide-ranging conversation at Morgan Stanley's Technology, Media & Telecom Conference. "The way we price it and we continue to see the cost structure of that business developing, it will get even more profitable as we grow."

Charter added a record 380,000 mobile lines in Q4 2021, ending the year with 3.56 million. (Source: Charter Communications)
Charter added a record 380,000 mobile lines in Q4 2021, ending the year with 3.56 million.
(Source: Charter Communications)

Charter's profitability declaration comes nearly a year after Comcast made a similar pronouncement for Xfinity Mobile. Both Spectrum Mobile and Xfinity Mobile are underpinned by MVNO deals with Verizon and backed by their respective Wi-Fi networks. Charter added a record 380,000 mobile lines in Q4 2021, ending the year with 3.56 million.

Charter and Comcast also have licensed CBRS spectrum holdings, and Charter is already pushing ahead with its first market deployment. The plan is to roll out CBRS radios in high-traffic areas and offload traffic to its own network in a way that lowers MVNO costs.

"It's not that we have to do that to be successful with our current strategy, but it's an upside," Rutledge said, echoing what he said in January. He said that Charter primarily views CBRS as a cost-reducer but noted that it would also position the company to enhance its product with additional capacity.

"I think we can actually make our mobile product be superior to that which is sold by a mobile company only by using the way it interacts with our Wi-Fi network and the way it interacts with CBRS to actually give you more throughput than you would get otherwise," he added.

It's still early days for Charter with respect to mobile, and there's plenty of runway left. Rutledge estimates that there are 120 million mobile lines in service in Charter's footprint.

Shrugging off FWA competition

Shifting to home broadband, Rutledge seems to share the sentiment Comcast CEO Brian Roberts offered this week about fixed wireless access (FWA) competition – namely that it doesn't pose much of a threat.

"If you look at DSL and VDSL, I think we have a superior business and we're taking those businesses away. I think the same will be true of fixed wireless," Rutledge said. "I don't think it [FWA] will really stay with us from a competitive point of view, not that it will have no impact … But I think we can be better and more competitive."

Charter is going with fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) for all new builds but intends to push ahead with "high-split" upgrades on its widely deployed DOCSIS 3.1 network, a move that will enable symmetrical, multi-gigabit broadband. DOCSIS 4.0 upgrades will follow.

Rutledge said that path makes the most sense from both a performance and cost perspective, holding that next-gen hybrid fiber/coax (HFC) technologies give Charter a platform "virtually equivalent" to FTTP and can be deployed rapidly at a lower cost.

"We think we can build that capability in an evolutionary, cost-efficient way that we can match what fiber can do in the meantime," Rutledge said. "We have the ability to get ourselves in front of any competitive situation quickly."

Multi-gig symmetrical services a 'marketing claim'

Charter's strategy is taking shape as AT&T, Verizon, Frontier Communications, Ziply Fiber and other telcos get aggressive with rollouts of multi-gig symmetrical services delivered on FTTP.

"It's a marketing claim," Rutledge said of the rapid rise of multi-gig services. "It's a claim without much reality from a [broadband] use perspective. Even 1-Gig down is, to some extent, a marketing play from a reality perspective."

Following its aggressive bidding in phase I of the Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF), Charter intends to keep pushing as broadband dollars are meted out for President Biden's infrastructure bill. Charter, Rutledge said, is bidding on state money that is filtering down from the stimulus bill and is already "winning some of those."

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Intel-HPE Verified Reference Configuration for Virtualized Radio Access Networks
Level up IP/Optical network operations with intelligent network control
What you need to know to start your IP/Optical convergence journey
Whirlwind tour: How 800G is already benefiting network providers around the world
5G Expanded Services: Blessing, Threat Or Both?--Guyer Group WP on 5G security
See Why 5G Networks Need Embedded Security
Modern DDoS Mitigation Strategies for Service Providers: Adapt to Today’s Threat Landscape
Watch: How Service Providers Can Collaborate Against DDoS Attacks
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Digital Conference
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 15, 2022 High Performance Virtual Service Routers: Towards a Cloud Native IP Edge
March 16, 2022 Better Together: Extended Detection & Response and Connected Security
March 22, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: DAA Duo: Flexing Both MAC and PHY
March 23, 2022 How CSPs Can Unlock the Power of Location Data and Capitalize on Federal Funding Initiatives
March 29, 2022 Transforming from Legacy Systems to an Agile, Cloud-based Approach Featuring AT&T
March 31, 2022 Electronic and photonic building blocks for high-speed wireline transceivers
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G-Advanced Accelerates to Empower the Intelligent Connection of Everything By C114
Digitization Is Driving the Need for IPv6 By Pedro Pereira
Eoptolink Launches 400G ZR and ZR+ Coherent Transceivers By Eoptolink Technology Inc.
Eoptolink Goes i-Temp for 100G PAM4 Optical Transceivers By Eoptolink Technology Inc.
Huawei's Devin Duan Proposes Joint Standardization of Energy Efficiency Assessment By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE