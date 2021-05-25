Sling TV refreshes its app

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – SLING TV today launched a new app in beta, which features a powerful personalization engine to give users an effortless entertainment experience. The new experience makes discovering and enjoying content easier than ever. The new SLING TV app is available to select customers using Amazon Fire TV devices beginning today with even more great features coming in future releases. It will continue rolling out across all SLING TV compatible devices throughout this year, including availability on Roku devices this summer.

The new design is the most comprehensive update in SLING TV's history. It offers a more personalized, intuitive and elegant design that allows users to quickly discover top TV shows, movies and more. Key changes include:

Brand-new Home Screen: With the new Home Screen, SLING TV delivers a powerful recommendation engine where users can discover the most relevant content, including their favorite shows and recordings, quickly and easily. A new section spotlights the perfect movies and shows chosen specifically for the user.

Reimagined Guide: While keeping a familiar feel that users have come to know and love, the reimagined Guide makes it easier to mark favorite channels, Filter and A-Z Sort the Guide order, quickly record a show and seamlessly explore channel details.

Easy-to-use DVR: The addition of a new, dedicated DVR tab allows users to easily watch and manage all recorded content in one place. SLING TV now has 50 hours of free DVR storage and the ability to upgrade to 200 hours for just $5/mo. with DVR Plus, so users won't miss out on any favorites.

Enhanced Video Experience: Users can easily pause, rewind, fast-forward and record live TV, and can seamlessly jump between recently watched channels without missing a moment.

Intuitive Navigation: A new, streamlined navigation on the left makes it easier to discover content. Users can quickly explore the Guide, see on-demand content or browse recordings.

Smart Search: Looking for something to watch? SLING TV's new Smart Search feature narrows down the options to help discover the perfect fit. It also allows users to find previous searches with just one click and instantly shows results as users type.

On-Demand Content: Enhanced discovery and navigation tools facilitate customers' effortless exploration of SLING TV's 150K+ on-demand TV shows, movies and more.

