Sling TV launches 'Watch Party' feature

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – SLING TV, the most flexible live TV streaming service, today launched a new feature in beta, "SLING Watch Party," which enables customers to connect with friends and family in remote locations via video and chat while streaming their favorite programming together — a first for the live television industry.

SLING Watch Party features

Key SLING Watch Party features include:

Video and text chat: Connect in real-time with other SLING Watch Party guests while viewing a program, via video or text chat.

Audio and visual controls: All participants have full control over their own video camera, the volume of their individual content stream and volume of video chat streams received from other participants.

Player controls: Slingers hosting a Watch Party can manage player controls, including play, pause and rewind for on-demand programming.

SLING TV programming: Choose from live or on-demand content available in SLING Orange, SLING Blue, SLING Latino and SLING International services, or any SLING TV Extra, depending on a customer's current subscription.

Available today on Google Chrome web browsers, SLING Watch Party allows customers to invite up to three guests to enjoy shared TV viewing experiences, comparable to watching SLING TV and being on a video call with their favorite people on one screen.

Through a special beta preview of SLING Watch Party ending September 30, 2020, invited guests may attend a Watch Party simply by creating a SLING TV account. To learn more about the new SLING Watch Party beta feature, visit sling.com/watchparty.

1 Channel or asset must be available in any SLING TV domestic base service (SLING Orange and/or SLING Blue), SLING Latino, SLING International or any SLING Extra; all premium, standalone and local channels, DVR content, rentals and Pay-Per-View events excluded.

