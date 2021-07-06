Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Asia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium SD-WAN Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Sling TV launches 'Watch Party' feature

News Wire Feed Light Reading 6/7/2021
Comment (0)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – SLING TV, the most flexible live TV streaming service, today launched a new feature in beta, "SLING Watch Party," which enables customers to connect with friends and family in remote locations via video and chat while streaming their favorite programming together — a first for the live television industry.

SLING Watch Party features

Key SLING Watch Party features include:

  • Video and text chat: Connect in real-time with other SLING Watch Party guests while viewing a program, via video or text chat.
  • Audio and visual controls: All participants have full control over their own video camera, the volume of their individual content stream and volume of video chat streams received from other participants.
  • Player controls: Slingers hosting a Watch Party can manage player controls, including play, pause and rewind for on-demand programming.
  • SLING TV programming: Choose from live or on-demand content available in SLING Orange, SLING Blue, SLING Latino and SLING International services, or any SLING TV Extra, depending on a customer's current subscription.

Available today on Google Chrome web browsers, SLING Watch Party allows customers to invite up to three guests to enjoy shared TV viewing experiences, comparable to watching SLING TV and being on a video call with their favorite people on one screen.

Through a special beta preview of SLING Watch Party ending September 30, 2020, invited guests may attend a Watch Party simply by creating a SLING TV account. To learn more about the new SLING Watch Party beta feature, visit sling.com/watchparty.

1 Channel or asset must be available in any SLING TV domestic base service (SLING Orange and/or SLING Blue), SLING Latino, SLING International or any SLING Extra; all premium, standalone and local channels, DVR content, rentals and Pay-Per-View events excluded.

Read the full announcement here.

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
CPC Executive Brief
Nokia Cloud Packet Core ebook
Innovate and Execute With a Simplified 5G Core
Getting the 5G Core Right for Successful 5G Deployments & Monetization
Report: The BSS-to-cloud journey: Powering innovation across the digital value chain
Report: Driving the agility flywheel: The stepwise journey to agile
Report: Future Enterprise Billing
Ebrief: Getting creative with 5G business models
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
June 8, 2021 Prioritizing telco automation: Creating a successful building block strategy
June 10, 2021 OTN to Edge, Building Simplified Architecture for premium experience
June 10, 2021 5G Rollouts: Key Considerations for Your Critical Infrastructure
June 15, 2021 Open RAN: Is it destined to be closed?
June 15, 2021 Automation and Testing in 5G to Accelerate Innovation and Maximize Customer Experience
June 16, 2021 Service Provider Outlook: New Data Reveals Opportunities at the Customer Premises
June 16, 2021 Reimagining Order Management in the 5G Era
June 17, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Putting Next-Gen PON to Work
June 23, 2021 STIR/SHAKEN – After June 30
June 30, 2021 5G Standalone: Why, How, and How Fast?
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Shooting at a Moving Target, Together By Roland Étienne, Head of Global Care, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core – Part 2 By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Key Principles for Designing a 5G Packet Core By Robert McManus, Senior Product Marketing Manager, Nokia
Autonomous Networks Is Industry 4.0 – Huawei By Huawei
Lessons of the Pandemic – Remote Delivery Works! By Kush Kochgaway, Head of Core Networks Global Services, Nokia
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Fixed wireless, FTTH or satellite? It depends... By
Rapid network evolution requires workforce transformation By Chris Bastian, Chief Technology Officer, SCTE
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE