Sling TV debuts exclusive Barstoool Sports channel

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – SLING TV announced today a new, exclusive channel in collaboration with Barstool Sports that is now available for both SLING subscribers and SLING Free users. The Barstool Sports Channel delivers various sports and pop culture content covering the latest news and viral highlights.

SLING users can access the Barstool Sports Channel to catch special commentary, live content and more.

"We're thrilled to partner with Barstool Sports to bring the new Barstool Sports Channel to streaming TV audiences across America, giving broader exposure to their highly engaging content and personalities," said Michael Schwimmer, President, SLING TV. "We're confident that Barstool's incredibly engaged and loyal audience will embrace the SLING experience, where we continually push the boundaries in streaming live and on-demand TV."

The Barstool Sports Channel features live content from the brand's portfolio of video podcasts, blogs and video series. New episodes will be available exclusively on SLING for two weeks before wider release. SLING users can access the Barstool Sports Channel via the SLING guide to catch special commentary, live content and more in time for the college football season.

The Barstool Sports Channel is accessible in SLING Free which offers a mix of live and on-demand content completely free — no credit card required.

The channel offers a unique viewing experience featuring a range of innovative content from fan favorites:

Barstool College Football Show: The Barstool College Football Show hosted by Kayce Smith, Dave Portnoy, Big Cat and Brandon Walker gives viewers a preview of the biggest games of the day. The hosts hand out their gambling locks of the week and announce their weekly Top 10 Rankings. It's a perfect Saturday morning preview show, but with the classic Barstool spin.

The Pro Football Football Show: Dave, Dan and Kayce are joined by NFL legend, Deion Sanders, for Barstool's Sunday morning NFL kick off show. The revamped, Barstool-version of a pregame show will give Stoolies everything they need to know before kick off, but with more entertainment than ever before. Get ready for some unrivaled insight, commentary and of course laughs.

'One Bite' Pizza Reviews: Dave Portnoy's daily pizza review show, 'One Bite' is the most engaged pizza show on the internet. Dave has reviewed over 1,000 pizzas. The man-on-the-street style show featuring celebrity guests is on its way to growing the largest directory of pizza, one bite at a time.

Pardon My Take: Big Cat & PFT Commenter deliver the loudest and most correct sports takes in the history of the spoken word. Daily topics, guests, and an inability to tell what the hosts might be doing will make this your new favorite sports talk show.

Call Him Papi with David Ortiz and Jared Carrabis: 3X World Series Champion David Ortiz and Barstool Sports' Jared Carrabis sit down with sports legends, artists, and A-list stars. Each conversation will transcend sports and entertainment to give fans a whole new side of their favorite personalities. From money, fame, and fortune, 'Call Him Papi' gives fans an intimate and humorous conversation with a favorite star that they never thought they'd have.

