Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & StrategiesEdge Computing Digital SymposiumRAN Evolution Digital SymposiumAPAC Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Digital Divide Digital Symposium Optical Networking Digital Symposium 5G Transport & Networking Strategies
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Sling Freestream is 'another scaled opportunity' for Dish Media

News Analysis

Sling Freestream, the new ad-supported streaming service from Dish Network's Sling TV, is just now getting out into the advertising market. But Dish Media, the company's ad arm, views it as a capable addition to the growing market of FAST (free, ad-supported TV) services, one that can build on its inventory for Dish's other TV products.

"For us, it just means another scaled opportunity," Kevin Arrix, senior VP of Dish Media, explained in an interview with Light Reading. "As it scales up, we're excited to bring more … tier one inventory to the marketplace and bring an added scaled opportunity to advertisers. We've got full pay-TV with Dish now, we've got a vMVPD (virtual multichannel video programming distributor) with Sling TV, and now we've got a FAST service with Sling Freestream."

Sling Freestream launched on February 9 with more than 210 streaming "channels" and over 41,000 on-demand titles. Recent channel additions from Architectural Digest, AsianCrush, Vogue and Glamour have expanded that total to more than 225.

At last check, Sling Freestream now delivers a lineup of more than 225 linear-style channels. (Source: Sling TV)
At last check, Sling Freestream now delivers a lineup of more than 225 linear-style channels.
(Source: Sling TV)

The launch effectively places Sling Freestream into a crowded and competitive FAST market that includes Fox-owned Tubi, Pluto TV (part of Paramount Global), Xumo Play (now part of the Comcast-Charter national streaming joint venture) and TiVo+.

Sling Freestream expands on some initial work at Sling TV that put a smattering of free content in front of a paywall. One aim of the new, bigger offering is to stay engaged with viewers whether they subscribe to Sling TV or perhaps take a break after a TV series or a sports season has run its course.

Covering TV's 'third lane'

"I think one of the unique things about Sling Freestream is that we are addressing what's happening [in the vMVPD market], so we have something for the subscribers to Sling TV when they are not subscribing," Arrix said. "There are consumers that want an always-on pay TV service, there are consumers that want a sometimes-on pay TV service, and there are consumers that want a free TV service."

Arrix added: "We have been squarely in those first two lanes. Now, with the launch of Sling Freestream, I think we're squarely in that third lane."

Sling Freestream also represents a new batch of ad inventory for Dish Media that will scale up as usage grows. The FAST service will sell fewer ad minutes per hour than traditional TV. Arrix didn't spell out that amount but acknowledged it's similar to the ad minutes per hour that other FAST services employ.

And Sling Freestream's ad model will not rely as heavily on data as Dish Media's pay-TV advertising products do.

"That doesn't mean it's not as valuable because it's still tier one content with a tier one ad supply," Arrix said. "It fits in the same category overall as Dish and Sling TV in terms of the quality of the content and the quality of the advertising opportunities, just a little lighter on the data side."

'A converged offering'

Dish Media is able to combine access to ad inventories on Dish and Sling TV, and will be looking to work on deals that also include Sling Freestream inventory.

"It'll definitely be a converged offering once it gets ramped up and going," Arrix said.

Sling Freestream didn't bolt out of the blocks with charter ad partners. In fact, Dish Media has been in business-as-usual mode leading up to the launch.

"The announcement is really like saying, 'Hey, we're in the game'," Arrix said. "And now we're starting to talk to partners about what it means and more importantly about what we're doing to improve the overall streaming experience. By default, I think that that will lead to lots of advertisers getting on board."

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Introducing WaveLogic 6: Another industry first from Ciena
What are Coherent Optics?
Video: Rightsized Services for your Broadband Network
Residential Broadband for Communications Serivce Providers
The Evolving Hyperscaler/Cloud-based Telecom Networks: Design and Testing Challenges
Deep Packet Inspection: Build Or Buy?
How to find 4G leakage in Your 5G Network
Bridge the Technology Gap: Optimizing RAN for 5G and Beyond
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2023, Embassy Suites, Denver, CO
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 21, 2023, Virtual Event
RAN Evolution Digital Symposium
April 6-4, 2023, Virtual Event
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
March 15, 2023 How Networks Deliver Future Value
March 21, 2023 Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Huawei to Unveil 10 New Solutions at MWC Barcelona 2023, Driving All Bands to 5G By Huawei
Axiata Digital Labs blazes digital transformation trail with Axonect By Ken Wieland, Light Reading Contributing Editor
We're building out By SCTE®, a subsidiary of CableLabs®
Huawei OptiX OSN 1800 Ranked as Leader with the Highest Score in Packet-Optical Access by GlobalData By Huawei
Delivering 10G Services with Zyxel's Wi-Fi 6E By Zyxel
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE