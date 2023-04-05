Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G Event5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Europe Digital SymposiumOpenRAN North America
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives APAC Digital Symposium RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Open RAN Platforms and Architectures Operator Survey Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Sling Freestream expands channel lineup

News Wire Feed

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – SLING TV today announced its free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service, Sling Freestream, has added more than 100 channels since its launch in February. It offers more than 335 channels – completely free! Sling Freestream is now an industry leading service for free sports television, featuring customer favorites like Barstool Sports, ESPN On Demand, NBA On Demand, Lacrosse TV, Pac-12 Insider, Pickle TV, and many more. Additionally, this week Sling Freestream introduced 12 new exclusive channels with popular programming ranging from history and crime to kids and classics.

New Sling Freestream Exclusive Channels:

  • Living History: Spark your curiosity with Living History films. Stream documentaries that inspire, enlighten and entertain.
  • Film Shorts: Don't have the time to sink into a new show? Film Shorts is home to programming under 40 minutes in length. Quickly explore thrillers, comedy, dramas and more.
  • Latino Cinema: Enjoy Spanish-language movies of all genres on Latino Cinema. Dive deep with Latin directors and performers in comedy, drama, action and adventure.
  • Her TV: Home to female entertainment that entertains, inspires and uplifts. Enjoy female-led stories and performances 24/7.
  • Ambient Cinema: Showcases slow and ambient programming designed for lean-back viewing. Sit back and relax with calming landscapes, music and performances.
  • For the Culture: Celebrates Black culture and storylines. The diverse mix of entertainment ranges from dramas and documentaries to thrillers and action movies.
  • The Classics: Revisit the past with riveting classics. The culturally classic programming produced before 2010 includes westerns, comedies and dramas.
  • Crime Scenes: Uncover the truth with a range of documentaries, dramas and thrillers dedicated to the true crime genre.
  • Movie Hub: Home to all things style, culture and entertainment, offering a diverse range of content for all to enjoy.
  • Screams & Scares: Watch adrenaline-inducing horror movies anytime with Screams & Scares. 24/7 scares from the classics and beyond.
  • The Playground: The playground made for your living room. Sing songs, dance and read along with animated characters created for kids ages three to ten.
  • Suspense: Home to all things suspense and thriller. The diverse content ranges from crime and sci-fi to action dedicated to the thriller genre.

Sling Freestream now offers more than 35 sports, 100 entertainment and 45 news channels with no payment or credit card required. SLING plans to continue its FAST growth by introducing more domestic sports, entertainment and news channels, plus dozens of foreign language international channels and On Demand content throughout 2023.

Adding to its complete entertainment experience, Sling Freestream users have the ability to effortlessly subscribe to more than 50 standalone streaming services (AMC+, discovery+, MGM+, SHOWTIME, etc.) and/or add a SLING Orange and/or SLING Blue base service.

In addition to free content, SLING Orange and/or SLING Blue continue to offer unbeatable value for top channels such as A&E, AMC, Bravo, CNN, ESPN, NFL Network, TBS, TLC, TNT, USA, and more. SLING stands apart in offering consumers the flexibility to choose the service that fits their needs, rather than settling for a costly bundle. SLING Orange and/or SLING Blue are the best value in live TV, delivering top networks and the most popular content starting at an unmatched $40-a-month price.

Read the full press release here.

Sling

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
5 Digital Monetization Use Cases
ACP Optimized Sales Datasheet
Embracing Digital Ecosystems with Partner Management
Finding the Right Path for B2B2C Success
Why CSPs Need a Clear Omnichannel Strategy to Sell B2B2X Services
How Embracing Automation Can Boost Productivity, Lower Costs, and Transform Your Operations
USA Mobile Network Report
The Innovation Agenda
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 9, 2023 5G Network Strategies Operator Survey 2023: A Transport Network Perspective
May 10, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 18, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making the Most of DAA
May 24, 2023 5G Orchestration and Service Assurance Operator Survey: Priorities and Platforms
May 24, 2023 Intelligent auto-scaling of 5G
May 25, 2023 Security Best Practices for an Evolving Threat Landscape
May 30, 2023 Maximizing the Potential of 5G with Active Assurance
May 31, 2023 Who Cares About Cloud? What Service Providers Really Need in Service Assurance
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G New Calling Opens Vast Service Opportunities for Carriers By Huawei
Huawei Unveils the F5G Premium All-Optical Network, Enabling ISPs to Stride into the High-Growth Era By Huawei
Next-gen DPI restores visibility of encrypted IP traffic By IPOQUE
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE