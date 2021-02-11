Shaw weaves in Vevo app

NEW YORK – Vevo, the world's leading music video network, today announced an agreement with Shaw Communications Inc. to make the Vevo app available for Shaw TV customers.

Shaw TV IPTV customers across Western Canada will now have on demand access to Vevo's extensive music video library, which includes official releases, live performances and other Vevo original content from the biggest artists of today, as well as the upcoming stars of tomorrow.

With an increasing number of Canadians continuing to adopt internet-enabled television to stream their favourite content, Vevo is committed to delivering its exclusive catalogue to more music fans through the TV platforms they enjoy.

Vevo

Shaw Communications