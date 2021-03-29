SeaChange touts deal with unnamed, large US service provider

WALTHAM, Mass. – SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), a leading provider of video delivery platforms, has secured a multi-year, multi-million-dollar contract with one of the largest broadband service providers in the United States.

For over 15 years, SeaChange's technology has enabled this major broadband service provider to adapt to technological advances in the industry. Under the new contract, SeaChange will work with the customer to move its infrastructure to a virtual platform, thereby reducing the operator's hardware footprint and enabling higher availability of service. SeaChange will also facilitate greater monetization of the customer's TV service offering by leveraging SeaChange's technology to improve the management of its Ad Servers through remote operator system installations and hardware health management.



