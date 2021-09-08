SeaChange taps AWS to power enhanced data analytics capability

BOSTON – SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC), a leading provider of video delivery platforms, has strengthened its longstanding collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to enable enhanced data analytics on top of its fully migrated, cloud-based video delivery platform.

Building on a collaboration that dates back to 2016, SeaChange is leveraging AWS' artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) services to facilitate a robust understanding of end-user engagement and improve customer business outcomes. Now, with Amazon SageMaker, SeaChange customers will be able to easily deploy ML use cases like predictive maintenance, computer vision and predicting customer behaviors.

Read the full announcement here.

SeaChange International