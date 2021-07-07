Sign In Register
SeaChange launches 'StreamVid'

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/7/2021
BOSTON and WARSAW – SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC), introduces StreamVidTM, an over-the-top (OTT) turnkey platform that enhances every aspect of an organization's streaming business and allows operators and content owners to connect directly with their subscribers.

StreamVid is an end-to-end, fully managed software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform. It supports the full range of business and technical functions from content ingestion and management to curation and monetization. Where the system truly excels is in the full control it provides operators and content owners over content distribution, user complete lifecycle data, the ability to do cross-selling and the rich data to understand their user base.

The StreamVid solution leverages SeaChange's advanced advertising platform to provide targeted and personalized ad insertion capabilities for content owners – allowing them to tap into the rapidly growing streaming ad market by creating and monetizing their ad inventory.

The platform can be deployed quickly to deliver all content—including Connected TV, OTT, SVOD, TVOD and AVOD—to all devices in 4K quality. StreamVid supports the broadest range of operating systems, platforms and devices including Apple iOS, Apple TV, Android TV, Android, Samsung Smart TV, Roku, RDK, Fire TV, LG, PlayStation, Safari, Chrome, Firefox, Chromecast and more.

The cloud-based system can be provisioned to support any size implementation – from start-ups to large-scale migrations. Emerging businesses benefit from the consumption business model since it removes the cost and technical barriers preventing them from launching a streaming service and allowing them to expand as their business grows. The platform supports all monetization models including subscription, transactional or advertising – the latter based on SeaChange's proprietary ad insertion technology.

Read the full announcement here.

SeaChange International

