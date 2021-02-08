Sign In Register
Screen iL taps SeaChange for streaming service featuring Israeli TV and films

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/2/2021
BOSTON and TEL AVIV – A new streaming service, Screen iL, targeting Israeli expatriates and consumers worldwide with an appetite for native Israeli film and TV content, has launched globally online.

The new premium streaming service, built for Screen iL by SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC), a leading provider of video streaming platforms used by media operators and content owners, is the only legal platform to broadcast a wide variety of Israeli TV channels, films and other content outside the country. The bilingual Hebrew and English content will be actively marketed to consumers in the United States but open to Israeli film and TV lovers globally.

The service concept was developed by Stream iL Communications, Ltd., a company co-founded by prominent media professionals in the Israeli and global media industry – they are Moshe Edery, chairman; Ben Berner, CEO; and Albertino (Tino) Matalon, CMO/CFO.

Screen iL's multi-year deal with SeaChange provides it with access to the StreamVid platform's full suite of cloud-based video delivery software, including the company's newest predictive analytics tool, on a consumption basis.

At launch, Screen iL will contain the most comprehensive collection of Israeli films, pre-taped and live Israeli TV in the world – outside Israel.

The movie library contains nearly every Israeli movie ever produced and especially those which won awards in Israel including Israel Ofir Prizes (local awards) to The Cakemaker, Fill the Void, Wedding Doll and Synonyms plus Oscar nominated films including Footnote, Beaufort, Sallah and The Policeman. Top content sources include Keshet (known as the creators of hit shows such as Homeland), Reshet, RGE, NMC United, Imagine Media, Teddy Productions and Armoza Formats.

Interested consumers can choose between two all-access subscriptions – $19.99 monthly or $219.99 for a yearly package.

Read the full announcement here.

SeaChange

