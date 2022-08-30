Samsung rebrands and revamps free, ad-supported streaming service as 'Samsung TV Plus'

NEW YORK – Samsung Electronics America, Inc. today ushered in a new chapter of Samsung TV Plus, the leading TV manufacturer's free ad-supported TV (FAST) and video on-demand service reaching 24 countries and 465 million devices globally across TV and mobile.

Launched in 2015 as one of the first FAST services by a device manufacturer, Samsung TV Plus has steadily expanded its reach and content offering to deliver over 220 channels in the U.S., over 1,600 channels globally, and over 50 owned & operated channels spanning news, sports, entertainment and more worldwide.

The new global Samsung TV Plus brand launching today signifies Samsung's commitment and investment in the future of FAST. The leading Samsung Smart TV service, available completely free and integrated on all 2016-2022 Samsung Smart TVs and Galaxy devices, is increasingly serving as a comprehensive pay TV alternative. Further expanding its footprint, Samsung also recently announced the availability of Samsung TV Plus on select Family Hub refrigerators (2.0 models 2017 and later), initially in the U.S. and Korea, so users can continue watching from every room.

Samsung TV Plus will unveil a host of new programming partnerships and features including:

Premium Content: With Samsung's commitment to deliver more premium content for free, it continues to strengthen its partnerships with A+E Networks, The E.W. Scripps Company and BBC Studios, including launching the global auto franchise, Top Gear. The channel marks BBC's 5th channel that has launched on Samsung TV Plus, including BBC Home, BBC Food, Classic Doctor Who and Antiques Roadshow UK. Additionally, fans can now watch their favorite crime dramas like Law & Order Special Victims Unit, NCIS, Chicago Fire, and more on ION from Scripps Networks. Also expanding content for viewers with an eye for design, Samsung and A+E Networks deliver all things home, décor, style, food, and more with the Home.Made.Nation channel.

Expansive News Offering: Samsung TV Plus offers viewers an impressive lineup of the best programming in television news, carrying all four major live FAST broadcasters, ABC News Live, CBS News, LiveNOW from FOX, and NBC News NOW, and features content from every genre and region. From Bloomberg TV+ UHD to Cheddar News to Telemundo, there is something for every type of news consumer. In addition to delivering national and international news coverage, Samsung TV Plus has launched an expansive initiative to bring live, local news and weather to consumers around the US. Today, the service offers local news programming tailored to viewers' local region across more than 40 DMAs.

New Brand Rollout

Samsung TV Plus' revamped brand identity, unveiled today, will be rolled out globally across Samsung Smart TVs, mobile apps, and web. The rebrand, led by UK-based brand agency Dixon Baxi, is inspired by the Samsung TV Plus cross-device experience. The new brand's bold use of color and animation bring to life the extraordinary variety of content available on Samsung TV Plus and its radical ease of use across screens, delivering premium subscription-free TV to the masses.

Samsung