Video/Media

Roku TVs launch in Germany

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/1/2022
Comment (0)

MUNICH – Today Roku announced the arrival of Roku TV in Germany, with Metz blue and TCL as the first partners to launch Roku TV models. The launch follows Roku's entry into the market last year with its streaming players and underlines Roku's commitment to the German consumer. From October, consumers will be able to purchase a Roku TV model from Metz blue or TCL, in sizes varying between 32" and 65" in HD, 4K and 4K QLED.

Roku TV models offer consumers a robust selection of entertainment in a simple-to-use streaming experience, whether they love watching traditional linear TV or are avid streamers. On the customizable home screen, all traditional inputs and streaming channels come together, allowing users to personalize their TV the way they want it. Roku customized the tuner and the live TV experience for the German market, enabling consumers to connect to satellite, cable, or an antenna for live TV.

With a Roku TV from either Metz blue or TCL consumers get access to the Roku Channel Store, which offers thousands of free and paid streaming channels. To discover something new to watch, consumers can leverage the built-in universal search across the top channels, with results ranked by price. Roku TV models work with the free Roku mobile app, which can be used as a remote control, for voice search and control, and for private listening. For seamless integration into existing smart home setups, Roku TV models are compatible with various voice assistants, including Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. To share media from a mobile device to a Roku TV, consumers can use the free Roku mobile app or mirror their screen using Airplay 2 or Miracast.

Maintenance-Free Smart TV Platform for Manufacturers

Roku TV partners license the Roku TV reference platform as well as the Roku OS to build affordable and easy-to-use Smart TVs. For the participating TV brands, Roku manages the entire experience, including onboarding, updating streaming channels, and providing frequent software updates to deliver new features and experience enhancements.

Availability and Pricing

Roku TV models are expected to be available starting from October 2022 from Metz and TCL, in a variety of sizes varying between 32 and 65 inches. Pricing will be determined and communicated by each Roku TV partner separately.

Read the full announcement here.

Roku

