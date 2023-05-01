Roku tops 70M global active accounts

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Today, Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced that the number of global active accounts now exceeds 70 million. Active accounts as of Q4 2021 was 60.1 million. Globally, streaming hours were 23.9 billion in Q4 and 87.4 billion for full year 2022, a 19% increase year-over-year. Roku remains the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico based on hours streamed (Dec 2022, Hypothesis Group).

In 2022, time spent streaming surpassed cable for the first time, according to Nielsen. And eMarketer predicts in 2023 less than half of U.S. households are expected to have legacy pay TV, providing an opportunity for greater streaming adoption.

Roku's active account milestone was reached as the company announced its first-ever Roku-branded TV on Jan. 4. The launch of Roku Select and Roku Plus Series TVs are the first ever to be both designed and made by Roku, underlining the company's commitment to delivering a best-in-class streaming experience at an accessible price. Roku Select and Plus Series TVs will be available in the U.S. in spring 2023.

The number of active accounts and streaming hours is based on preliminary estimated data. The company will report final operating metrics and financial results for the fourth quarter and the full year of 2022 in February.

