Video/Media

Roku taps Fox exec as president of media

News Wire Feed Light Reading 9/23/2022
Comment (0)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Today, Roku, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROKU) announced that three senior executives have been named as presidents of the company's media, devices, and consumer experience business areas.

Media industry veteran Charlie Collier will be joining Roku as President, Roku Media, effective in late October, based in New York. Under Collier's leadership, Roku Media will reinforce Roku's commitment to serving advertisers, content partners, and consumers across Roku's market-leading streaming platform.

In addition, Mustafa Ozgen and Gidon Katz are being elevated from their current senior vice president roles at Roku. Ozgen will now serve as President, Devices, and Katz will now serve as President, Consumer Experience. Collier, Ozgen, and Katz will report to Anthony Wood, Roku Founder and CEO.

In his new role, Collier will oversee the growth and evolution of Roku Media globally, which includes ad sales and Roku's ad platform business as well as content for Roku's owned and operated channels, including The Roku Channel.

Collier brings over 25 years of experience in media business leadership and transformation. He currently serves as the CEO of FOX Entertainment Group, where he is responsible for driving the overall vision and business at FOX Entertainment.

He oversees the FOX network, FOX Alternative Entertainment, and FOX Entertainment Studios. He helped position the company as a leading content creator with a leadership position in ad-supported direct-to-consumer streaming. He contributed to growing Tubi, raising its profile and increasing the AVOD services original content offering. He also has helped lead several other business transformation initiatives, including TMZ, the founding of Studio Ramsay Global, the launch of Blockchain Creative Labs, and the acquisitions of Bento Box Entertainment, the animation company behind "Bob's Burgers," and indie studio MarVista Entertainment.

Previously, he held senior roles at AMC Network, Court TV, Oxygen, and A&E Networks. During his tenure at FOX and AMC, both networks experienced increases in key business metrics, including ad revenue and ratings, Emmy Award-winning programming, and expansion of their digital platforms.

Gidon Katz, President, Consumer Experience, who joined Roku in 2022 as senior vice president of Consumer, leads Roku's Consumer Experience team, overseeing product, customer journeys, editorial, customer marketing, payments, and merchandising. Prior to joining Roku, he was President of Direct to Consumer for NBCU, launching Peacock in the U.S. Before moving to the U.S., Gidon led Sky's streaming service Now for six years, having previously launched Virgin Media's VOD service.

Mustafa Ozgen, President, Devices, joined Roku in February 2019 as senior vice president and general manager of account acquisition, overseeing key programs like Roku TV, Roku Players, Roku Ready Soundbars, and more. Ozgen joined Roku from SmartKem, a producer of semiconductors used in flexible displays, where he served as CEO. Previously, he served as CEO of QD Vision, a nanotechnology materials company, which was acquired by Samsung. Earlier in his career, Ozgen held senior management and engineering roles at Sigma Designs, CSR, Zoran, Oak Technology, TeraLogic, and WindRiver Systems. He also served for seven years as an officer in the Turkish Navy.

Read the full announcement here.

Roku

