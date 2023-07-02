Sign In Register
Roku strikes partnership with DoorDash

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Roku (Nasdaq: ROKU), the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico, and DoorDash (NYSE: DASH), the local commerce platform, today announced a multi-year partnership to build a better TV experience and unlock new ways for consumers to access their favorite restaurants and more.

The partnership includes:

  • Complimentary DashPass: New and existing Roku account holders with a linked streaming or smart home device can get six months of complimentary DashPass.** DashPass is DoorDash's membership program that offers members $0 delivery fees on eligible orders from thousands of restaurants, grocery, convenience, and retail stores nationwide.
  • Shoppable Ad Offers: For the first year of the partnership, DoorDash will be the exclusive marketplace adsolution partner for DoorDash U.S. restaurants and grocers that buy interactive shoppable ads on Roku. This first-of-its-kind partnership empowers DoorDash merchants to place unique click-to-order offers within their Roku ads. For the first time, restaurant advertisers can partner with DoorDash and Roku to attribute, target, and measure TV streaming ads on Roku.

DoorDash merchant partners can run ads directly on Roku. Consumers simply interact with the TV ad offer, receive the promotion through SMS/email, and are led to the storefront directly in the DoorDash app to redeem. With this integration, brands can easily track and measure ROI from beginning to end.

Longtime DoorDash partner Wendy's (NASDAQ: WEN) has doubled down on digital acceleration as a strategic priority and is joining forces with DoorDash and Roku to pioneer this new experience, bringing freshly made food to fans with even more convenience. Roku subscribers who see the Wendy's ad will have exclusive access to $5 off with any Wendy's purchase of $15 or more.

Roku

