Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Roku sets debut of 23 original titles on The Roku Channel

News Wire Feed Light Reading 8/9/2021
Comment (0)

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced today that an exciting new slate of Roku Originals will be available to stream beginning August 13. The lineup features 23 new titles for The Roku Channel, including four all-new premieres, available exclusively on The Roku Channel in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

New, never-before-seen series 'Eye Candy,' 'Squeaky Clean,' season two of 'Thanks a Million,' and 'What Happens in Hollywood,' will push new limits in the unscripted and documentary genres, introducing streamers to compelling shows that will shape important conversations, pull at one's heart strings, and put viewers straight into the competition. Additionally, on August 13 Emmy-nominated show 'Mapleworth Murders' will make its debut on The Roku Channel, where viewers can experience the award-worthy comedy of nominees Paula Pell, John Lutz and J.B. Smoove.

Roku Originals continue to help drive strong viewer engagement for The Roku Channel since its launch on Streaming Day in May 2021. The top 5 streamed TV programs by unique view[1] on The Roku Channel this summer (from May 20 to July 18) were all Roku Originals. The Roku Channel, the exclusive home of Roku Originals, saw robust growth with streaming hours more than doubling year-over-year in Q2 2021. According to Nielsen streaming reach ratings for the month of June, The Roku Channel was the No. 6 streaming channel by household reach in America, coming in after Disney+, Hulu, Amazon, YouTube and Netflix.

New Roku Originals Lineup From award-winning scripted entertainment and engaging documentaries to new breakout unscripted series, Roku Originals gives viewers free access to bold, fresh entertainment from the biggest names in Hollywood. For the first time ever, The Roku Channel is debuting four all-new Roku Originals series -- 'Eye Candy,' 'Squeaky Clean,' season two of 'Thanks a Million,' and 'What Happens in Hollywood.' A total of 23 new programs will be available to viewers for free on The Roku Channel starting August 13, which include:

  • '&Music'
  • 'The Andy Cohen Diaries'
  • 'Benedict Men'
  • 'Elba vs. Block'
  • 'Eye Candy'
  • 'Fierce Queens'
  • 'Floored'
  • 'Gone Mental with Lior'
  • 'Mapleworth Murders'
  • 'Memory Hole'
  • 'Nice One!'
  • 'Nikki Fre$h'
  • 'Run This City'
  • 'The Sauce'
  • 'Sex Next Door'
  • 'Singled Out'
  • 'Skrrt with Offset'
  • 'Squeaky Clean'
  • 'The Stranger'
  • 'Survive'
  • 'Thanks a Million' (Season 2)
  • 'What Happens in Hollywood'
  • 'Wireless'  

Read the full announcement here.

Roku

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
OMDIA WEBINAR: The Telco Ecosystem Evolution
Creating value and opportunity at the service provider network edge
4 key benefits of edge computing
2021 5G network and services strategy survey (Heavy Reading)
Business Review: 5G RAN Slicing
Monetizing 5G immersive experiences
Accelerating 5G Indoors
From Monetization to Engagement: What's Missing from your 5G Stack
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
October 5, 2021, Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 10, 2021 Step up to Wi-Fi 6 and maximize the performance of legacy networks
August 19, 2021 Harnessing 5G and Edge Technology: Serving the Customer and Network Operations
August 19, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
August 24, 2021 Getting your "Business Support System (BSS)-on-Cloud" Strategy Right
August 25, 2021 Why Customer Care Is Key to a Successful Broadband Business: Lessons From ALLO Communications 
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
Huawei’s Bill Tang: Target Efforts to Protect Networks and Bring Warmth With Huawei Service By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE