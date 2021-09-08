Roku sets debut of 23 original titles on The Roku Channel

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) announced today that an exciting new slate of Roku Originals will be available to stream beginning August 13. The lineup features 23 new titles for The Roku Channel, including four all-new premieres, available exclusively on The Roku Channel in the U.S., Canada, and the U.K.

New, never-before-seen series 'Eye Candy,' 'Squeaky Clean,' season two of 'Thanks a Million,' and 'What Happens in Hollywood,' will push new limits in the unscripted and documentary genres, introducing streamers to compelling shows that will shape important conversations, pull at one's heart strings, and put viewers straight into the competition. Additionally, on August 13 Emmy-nominated show 'Mapleworth Murders' will make its debut on The Roku Channel, where viewers can experience the award-worthy comedy of nominees Paula Pell, John Lutz and J.B. Smoove.

Roku Originals continue to help drive strong viewer engagement for The Roku Channel since its launch on Streaming Day in May 2021. The top 5 streamed TV programs by unique view[1] on The Roku Channel this summer (from May 20 to July 18) were all Roku Originals. The Roku Channel, the exclusive home of Roku Originals, saw robust growth with streaming hours more than doubling year-over-year in Q2 2021. According to Nielsen streaming reach ratings for the month of June, The Roku Channel was the No. 6 streaming channel by household reach in America, coming in after Disney+, Hulu, Amazon, YouTube and Netflix.

New Roku Originals Lineup From award-winning scripted entertainment and engaging documentaries to new breakout unscripted series, Roku Originals gives viewers free access to bold, fresh entertainment from the biggest names in Hollywood. For the first time ever, The Roku Channel is debuting four all-new Roku Originals series -- 'Eye Candy,' 'Squeaky Clean,' season two of 'Thanks a Million,' and 'What Happens in Hollywood.' A total of 23 new programs will be available to viewers for free on The Roku Channel starting August 13, which include:

'&Music'

'The Andy Cohen Diaries'

'Benedict Men'

'Elba vs. Block'

'Eye Candy'

'Fierce Queens'

'Floored'

'Gone Mental with Lior'

'Mapleworth Murders'

'Memory Hole'

'Nice One!'

'Nikki Fre$h'

'Run This City'

'The Sauce'

'Sex Next Door'

'Singled Out'

'Skrrt with Offset'

'Squeaky Clean'

'The Stranger'

'Survive'

'Thanks a Million' (Season 2)

'What Happens in Hollywood'

'Wireless'

