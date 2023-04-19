Roku pitches primetime ad guarantees

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Reach more TV households in primetime than you can find on the average program airing on a top-five cable network* — that's a first from Roku, Inc. with its new Primetime Reach Guarantee ahead of the TV Upfronts.

Marketers have long valued TV advertising for its ability to reach large audiences quickly. Today, brands are shifting advertising spend to TV streaming to follow the consumer. According to eMarketer, the daily average time spent with TV streaming devices by U.S. adults increased by 25 percent in the past two years. However, advertisers have lacked assurance that their TV streaming campaigns will accumulate audiences quickly during key brand moments, such as holiday shopping weekends and big product launches.

Now, Primetime Reach Guarantee brings a key benefit of cable advertising to TV streaming advertising. To get started, marketers choose a primetime date. Roku then prioritizes delivery to unique households across The Roku Channel and the additional top 100 channels on the platform.

In a pilot with one financial services brand, Roku reached more TV households during the one-day flight during primetime (8:00-11:00 PM locally) than an average program on a top-five cable network. Total household reach was 15% greater with Roku, helping the brand reach more prospective account holders during a key moment.

This first-of-its-kind offering from Roku is available to buy directly from Roku, including programmatically through OneView. Roku is uniquely positioned to use tech, data, and machine learning to maximize reach and manage frequency. As the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico**, Roku brings the scale that marketers have appreciated in cable to the streaming era with 70 million active accounts.

*Average program household reach across top-five cable networks during primetime in Q4'22

**based on hours streamed, Dec 2022, Hypothesis Group

