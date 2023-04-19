Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G & Beyond
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Insider Guide Big 5G Event
Events
APAC Digital SymposiumThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumBig 5G EventSoftware unhEATS the World Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives RAN Evolution Digital Symposium Edge Computing Digital Symposium Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
Microsites
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
Cloud Native 5G Core Operator Survey Bridging the Digital Divide 5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Roku pitches primetime ad guarantees

News Wire Feed

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Reach more TV households in primetime than you can find on the average program airing on a top-five cable network* — that's a first from Roku, Inc. with its new Primetime Reach Guarantee ahead of the TV Upfronts.

Marketers have long valued TV advertising for its ability to reach large audiences quickly. Today, brands are shifting advertising spend to TV streaming to follow the consumer. According to eMarketer, the daily average time spent with TV streaming devices by U.S. adults increased by 25 percent in the past two years. However, advertisers have lacked assurance that their TV streaming campaigns will accumulate audiences quickly during key brand moments, such as holiday shopping weekends and big product launches.

Now, Primetime Reach Guarantee brings a key benefit of cable advertising to TV streaming advertising. To get started, marketers choose a primetime date. Roku then prioritizes delivery to unique households across The Roku Channel and the additional top 100 channels on the platform.

In a pilot with one financial services brand, Roku reached more TV households during the one-day flight during primetime (8:00-11:00 PM locally) than an average program on a top-five cable network. Total household reach was 15% greater with Roku, helping the brand reach more prospective account holders during a key moment.

This first-of-its-kind offering from Roku is available to buy directly from Roku, including programmatically through OneView. Roku is uniquely positioned to use tech, data, and machine learning to maximize reach and manage frequency. As the #1 TV streaming platform in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico**, Roku brings the scale that marketers have appreciated in cable to the streaming era with 70 million active accounts.

*Average program household reach across top-five cable networks during primetime in Q4'22

**based on hours streamed, Dec 2022, Hypothesis Group

Read the full press release here.

Roku

EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Heavy Reading’s 2023 Open RAN Operator Survey
North American Cable Operator Assures Carrier WiFi Services
One Smart Question: How To Protect Cable, Fixed Line & MSO Networks While Decreasing Customer Churn
Exponentially Increasing Internet Use Creates Exponential Challenges
One Smart Question: Why It's Important for Cable, Fixed Line and MSO to Monitor DAA
Free Up Innovation with Multi-Vendor Open RAN Framework
WWT, not merely a Value-Added Reseller, but a full-service Technology Solutions Provider
The Top 4 Telecom Trends To Watch Out For In 2023
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
APAC Digital Symposium
April 25-27, 2023, Virtual Event
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
May 10, 2023, Virtual Event
Big 5G Event
May 15-17, 2023, Austin, TX
Software unhEATS the World Digital Symposium
May 23, 2023, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 6-8, 2023, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 21, 2023, Digital Symposium
OpenRAN North America
December 6-7, 2023, New York City
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
April 19, 2023 Finding the right path to Automation
April 20, 2023 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Getting A Fix on Fixed Wireless
April 20, 2023 13 Million DDoS Attacks – What You Need to Know
April 24, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day One
April 26, 2023 The Future of Quality of Experience (QoE) in Multi-Gig Residential WiFi Networks
April 26, 2023 Developing achievable SLAs for 5G Private Networks
April 26, 2023 APAC Digital Symposium - Day Two
May 3, 2023 Delivering the Promise of Private 5G with VMware’s Enterprise-First Approach
May 3, 2023 Open RAN 2023 Operator Survey: An Industry Update and Look Ahead
May 9, 2023 5G Network Strategies Operator Survey 2023: A Transport Network Perspective
May 10, 2023 The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
How du Leads In One Of The World’s Top 5G Markets By Huawei
How Huawei Is Accelerating Innovation & Efficiency For Customers By Kevin Casey
Unlock Network Potential And Accelerate Business Development To Realize Positive Business Cycles By Kerry Doyle
Establishing New Foundations For 5G Business Success By Kerry Doyle
Embrace F5.5G and stride to Green 10Gbps By Kerry Doyle
All Partner Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE