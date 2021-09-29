Roku launches TV streaming campaign for the holidays

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) today unveiled its "Ok, Roku does that." TV streaming leadership campaign building on the momentum of new product launches as we enter the holiday season. The "Ok, Roku does that" campaign highlights America's #1 TV streaming platform[1] for the innovation, ease of use and simplicity it offers TV lovers in a broad advertising campaign across TV streaming, traditional pay TV, out-of-home and social media marketing in the U.S. and abroad.

The hero of the campaign is a 60 second creative look back in time. Over the course of history, seemingly simple innovations have transformed the world and how people navigate it. The launch commercial moves through a short history of transformative innovations; culminating in the decade of streaming. Sometimes the best ideas are often the simplest. Like streaming made easy — this was the inspiration behind "Ok, Roku does that."

Additional video advertisements are focused on driving awareness for Roku TV models. Roku TV models offer a simplified aesthetic in a home theater as all they require is power and a Wi-Fi connection and they are incredibly easy to set up and use, from the tech savvy to the novice, and continuously improve over time with regular software updates. Features highlighted include private listening, lost remote finder and the vast amount of free content available on The Roku Channel.

Out-of-home and social media campaign elements will play on the same theme as "Ok, Roku does that." and be on display in major cities around the country including New York, Los Angeles as well as in major travel hubs like Chicago, Atlanta and JFK airports. Roku will also use OneView, our ad buying platform built for TV streaming, to manage the digital portion of the campaign across desktop, mobile and TV streaming.

The objective of the campaign is to create lone term brand awareness for Roku and future streamers as consumers begin to think about holiday spending. A recent Roku and Harris poll 2021 Holiday Survey finds 32% of consumers plan to purchase big ticket items over $500 this season. What are they buying? Two in three holiday shoppers (63%) said they plan to purchase consumer electronics this year which underpins the timeliness of the "Ok, Roku does that." campaign.

