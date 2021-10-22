Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Networking StrategiesThe Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Roku-Google stalemate lives on as YouTube deadline looms

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 10/22/2021
Comment (0)

The war between Roku and Google about to open another front: the core YouTube app.

With negotiations toward a new distribution deal between Roku and YouTube TV at a standstill almost six months after their last agreement lapsed, it's now possible that the baseline YouTube app could become inaccessible to "new" Roku devices in early December.

"Since our negotiations with Roku earlier this year, we've continued to work with them to find a resolution that benefits our mutual users," Google said in a statement to Axios.

"Roku has once again chosen to make unproductive and baseless claims rather than try to work constructively with us. Since we haven’t been able to continue our conversations in good faith, our partnership for all new Roku devices will unfortunately end on December 9. We are, however, giving Roku the ability to continue distributing both YouTube and YouTube TV apps to all existing users to make sure they are not impacted."

The core YouTube app could become unavailable on new Roku devices in early December if Google and Roku fail to resolve their differences. (Image source: Roku Channel Store)
The core YouTube app could become unavailable on new Roku devices in early December if Google and Roku fail to resolve their differences.
(Image source: Roku Channel Store)

That statement and the "unproductive and baseless claims," as characterized by Google, were made in response to an October 21 blog post from Roku that provided an update to users on the situation with Google. Roku claimed it has "seen a disturbing trend that threatens the vibrant and competitive TV streaming ecosystem," and put Google at the forefront of those alleged issues.

"Importantly, our concerns with Google are not about money. We have not asked for a single change in the financial terms of our existing agreement," Roku claimed, noting that Roku does not make money from YouTube’s ad-supported service today while Google "makes hundreds of millions of dollars from the YouTube app on Roku."

Roku further claims that Google is interfering with Roku's "independent search results, requiring that we preference YouTube over other content providers," and that "Google discriminates against Roku by demanding search, voice, and data features that they do not insist on from other streaming platforms."

Protocol reported earlier that the stalemate was also partly due to Google's desire to boost hardware adoption of AV1, an open course coded backed by tech giants such as Google, Netflix, Apple and Amazon.

'Putting customers in the middle'

Dan Rayburn, a streaming media expert who's also a principal analyst at Frost & Sullivan, argued on Twitter that both companies are in the wrong by "putting customers in the middle."

The impasse will "probably force some government intervention, which Roku wants, but is bad for everyone involved," he added. Rayburn also called on both sides to make the details behind the agreement public:

This latest turn comes about almost six months after Roku purged the YouTube TV app from its channel store after the last deal expired (Roku users who had downloaded and installed the YouTube TV app before the purge still have access).

If a new deal is not struck for the core YouTube app before the December deadline, consumers who buy a Roku player or Roku TV on or after that date will be unable to access YouTube or the YouTube TV service that's been woven in.

Google later developed a technical workaround that enabled access to the YouTube TV service from within the core YouTube app.

Want to know more about video and streaming media? Check out our dedicated Video/Media channel here on
Light Reading.

While that would impact only a fraction of Roku's base of active users, which stood at 55.1 million at the end of Q2 2021, it would set another troublesome precedent for the ever-evolving and important streaming platform market. And it would come at a particularly bad time for Roku – right in the middle of the holiday buying season.

Plus, competition in the streaming platform market has never been so heated. In addition to grappling with Google (Android TV and Google TV), Amazon (Fire TV), Apple (tvOS), Samsung (Tizen), LG Electronics (webOS) and Vizio in the streaming platform market, Roku is also about to face some fresh competition from Comcast as the cable operator/media giant starts to sell its new family of XClass TV-branded, 4K-capable sets nationwide at Walmart stores and at Walmart.com

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
On-demand Webinar: Modernized Business Operations for Regulated Environments
AWS Outposts Design Guide
AWS Outposts Blueprint
eBook: Telecommunications 2021 Book of Knowledge
New Innovative Family of Edge Servers for the Telco Marketplace
Use Cases: Nokia 5G Core Automation
Nokia Cloud Packet Core ebook
Getting the 5G Core Right for Successful 5G Deployments & Monetization
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
November 2-4, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
October 26, 2021 Carriers beware: The latest scam call trends
October 27, 2021 Migrating OSS to Public Cloud - Why and How to Do It
October 27, 2021 Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G and Beyond
October 28, 2021 Building a webscale-class packet core
October 28, 2021 Securing Large-Scale Networks
November 2, 2021 5G Transport Symposium - Next-Gen IP Backhaul Networks for 5G
November 3, 2021 5G for Consumers – Who’s Leading the Race?
November 3, 2021 C-Band Spectrum: What It Means for Accelerating 5G Deployments
November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
November 16, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 1
November 17, 2021 Inside Open RAN Progress: Learnings from the Vodafone RAN Intelligent Controller Trial
November 18, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 18, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 2
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Multi-Antenna and Ultra-Wideband Key for Sub-3GHz Evolution By Huawei
Huawei's Peng Song: C.A.F Model Is Key to Building Network Competitiveness and Driving Growth By Huawei
Huawei's Kevin Hu: Intelligent Cloud Network Inspires New Growth By Huawei
China Unicom: The Biggest 5G Impact Will Be on Manufacturing By C114
How to Untangle Operational Complexity to Maximize SD-WAN Service Revenues By Ofer Farkash, Product and Solutions Marketing Director, Amdocs
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE