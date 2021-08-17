Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital SymposiumTransforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Roku and Charter make peace

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 8/17/2021
Comment (0)

The process took about nine months to complete, but Roku and Charter Communications have finally found common ground and have locked in a new deal that reopens access to Charter's pay-TV streaming app on the Roku channel store.

Charter's Spectrum TV app is once again available via Roku's channel store. (Source: Roku)
Charter's Spectrum TV app is once again available via Roku's channel store.
(Source: Roku)

Roku blocked access to Charter's Spectrum TV app in December 2020 after the two sides failed to strike a new distribution agreement. However, Charter customers who had already downloaded and installed the Spectrum TV before the last deal expired did not lose access to the app during the months that Roku and Charter took to hammer out this new agreement.

Charter and Roku did not announce terms of the new agreement, only saying that it was "mutually beneficial" to the companies.

"Charter Communications and Roku have reached a mutually beneficial agreement to renew distribution of the Spectrum TV App (STVA) on the Roku platform," the companies said in a joint statement. "As a result of the renewal, the Spectrum TV App is now available for download from the Roku channel store. We are pleased to renew our partnership and offer this great streaming experience to our shared customers."

The new deal ensures that Charter's app is offered on Roku's widely used platform, complementing Spectrum TV's reach on a range of other streaming platforms, including Apple TV (tvOS), Samsung smart TVs, certain Xbox consoles and iOS and Android mobile devices. Together, those platforms also give Charter a way to provide access its pay-TV services without requiring a traditional cable operator-supplied set-top box.

That months-long skirmish represented another high-profile streaming distribution battle centered on Roku, a company that now has about 55.1 million active users and a platform that generated about 17.4 billion streaming hours in Q2 2021 alone. Among recent battles that have since been resolved, Roku butted heads with WarnerMedia over the HBO Max service and with NBCUniversal over the programmer's new Peacock streaming service, and had a brief run-in with Fox in early 2020 just prior to Super Bowl LIV.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Deploying mmWave to unleash 5G’s full potential
WEBINAR: The journey to virtualized RAN: Insights 2021
5G is Changing the Game – Right Now. Is Your Infrastructure Ready?
The Journey to Virtualized RAN: Insights 2021
Automate and accelerate your migration to open vRAN
Build a modern foundation for RAN
OMDIA WEBINAR: The Telco Ecosystem Evolution
Creating value and opportunity at the service provider network edge
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
September 16, 2021, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
September 30, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
October 5, 2021, Digital Symposium
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 12, 2021, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
October 13, 2021, Breakfast Event
5G Next Wave and Service Evolution
October 19-21, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
August 19, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Tapping Into the Cloud
August 19, 2021 Harnessing 5G and Edge Technology: Serving the Customer and Network Operations
August 24, 2021 Getting your "Business Support System (BSS)-on-Cloud" Strategy Right
August 25, 2021 Why Customer Care Is Key to a Successful Broadband Business: Lessons From ALLO Communications 
August 26, 2021 5G Open RAN Deployment
September 14, 2021 Next Generation Self-Organizing Networks (SON) - Leveraging AI/ML to support end-to-end optimization and automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
5G Key to a Greener Society By Huawei
FTTR Drives Exponential Growth in Home Broadband Business By Huawei
Celcom and Huawei Debut World's First Smart 8T8R Large-Scale Deployment in Malaysia By Huawei
Scaling Private 5G Networks to Support Intelligent Automation By Heather Broughton, Sr. Director of Service Provider Marketing, Netscout
STC Academy Digital Transformation in Talent Development By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why a next-gen metro and edge network is critical By Stephen Alexander, CTO, Ciena
The keys to unlocking the operator's path to super-aggregation By Damien Montessuit, MediaKind
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE