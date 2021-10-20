Rogers adds Vevo to Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream

NEW YORK, NY – Vevo, the world's leading music video network, today announced that its streaming app is now available to Rogers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream customers. Music lovers can enjoy their favourite music videos on demand from Vevo's vast library through the Vevo app on their TVs. Rogers is the first telecommunications partner in Canada to join with Vevo to bring its new streaming app to more Canadians.

Vevo delivers music videos to fans worldwide whenever, wherever, and however they want to watch them, in line with its mission to maximize the commercial and promotional value of the music video. As fans continue to seek out and stream premium music video content on connected TVs (CTV), Vevo is expanding its over-the-top (OTT) distribution globally to meet this increasing consumer demand.

The Vevo catalogue is home to hundreds of thousands of high-quality music videos, including official releases, live performances, and original Vevo-produced content, including Official Live Performances by Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and The Weeknd. In addition to accessing music videos, the Vevo app offers Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream customers an interactive music video viewing experience, with search, like, and skip functions, as well as programming tailored to various events, themes, or moods.

Rogers' Ignite TV and Ignite SmartStream offer Canadians the ability to watch their favourite streaming services and entertainment content, such as Vevo music videos, through one seamless, integrated platform. The Vevo app is accessible through the Ignite voice remote.

Vevo

Rogers Communications