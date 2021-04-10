Redbox's free streaming platform rides Comcast's FreeWheel for ad-tech

CHICAGO – Redbox, a leading entertainment company, today announced it will partner with FreeWheel, a Comcast Company that provides global technology solutions for the future of television advertising, to integrate programmatic technology across Redbox's free streaming platforms. Through this technology, advertisers will be able to easily access and buy Redbox inventory – both nationally and locally— and target specific audiences.

Redbox offers two free streaming options – Ad Supported Video on Demand (AVOD) which contains thousands of free movies, and FAST (Free Ad Supported Television), which has over 100 free channels. The company has been rapidly expanding both areas through content deals with studios and networks. As Redbox focuses on continuing to expand to local markets nationwide, FreeWheel's partnership across the ecosystem will enable advertisers, demand side platforms (DSPs), and buyside systems to easily access Redbox inventory with scale and simplicity.

