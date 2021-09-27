Redbox, Roku ink promotional deal

CHICAGO – Redbox, a leading entertainment company, today announced it has signed a promotional agreement with Roku to further attract multi-platform users to the Redbox streaming app. Starting now through mid-2022, consumers will receive a $5 streaming code on Roku players sold exclusively at Walmart. Consumers can then redeem these codes by downloading the Redbox app via their Roku player and the credit is immediately available to use towards movie rentals.

Through this promotion, consumers will also be able to discover Redbox's growing free streaming platforms, which include over 100 Free Ad Supported Streaming TV (FAST) channels and thousands of free movies through the Redbox Ad Supported Video on Demand (AVOD) service. This month viewers can stream for free Hunter Killer starring Gerard Butler and Gary Oldman, Enders Game starring Harrison Ford and Asa Butterfield, the classic Notre Dame Football movie Rudy, hit drama Big Fish starring Ewan McGregor, and 90s teen romantic comedy Can't Hardly Wait starring Jennifer Love Hewitt.

