Redbox makes streaming connection with Vewd

CHICAGO – Redbox, a leading entertainment company, today announced it has signed an agreement with Vewd to pre-load the Redbox app on all new Vewd powered TVs and set-top boxes in the US. One of the world's largest providers of OTT and hybrid TV solutions, Vewd will also feature the Redbox app to existing customers on such brands as Hisense, Funai, and Tivo, as well as Pay TV operators like Evoca.

Redbox's streaming app offers access to new release movies and TV series through Redbox's Transactional Video on Demand (TVOD) service. It also offers consumers the ability to watch over 100 Free Ad Supported Streaming TV (FAST) Channels, as well as stream thousands of movies and TV titles for free through its rapidly growing Ad Supported Video on Demand service (AVOD). This month viewers can stream for free Hunter Killer starring Gerard Butler and Gary Oldman, Enders Game starring Harrison Ford and Asa Butterfield, the classic Notre Dame Football movie Rudy, hit drama Big Fish starring Ewan McGregor, and 90s teen romantic comedy Can't Hardly Wait starring Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Vewd's software not only powers the OTT experience for its customers but also enables programmatic promotion of content from dozens of streaming video entertainment apps. Vewd has powered the streaming revolution for nearly two decades, having shipped its streaming software on more than 450 million devices to date.

