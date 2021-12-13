Redbox, LG sign streaming distribution deal

CHICAGO – Redbox (NASDAQ: RDBX), a leading entertainment company, today announced it has signed a distribution agreement with LG Electronics to include its branded Free Ad Supported Television (FAST) channels as part of LG Channels, which is available on 2016-2021 LG Smart TVs including their critically-acclaimed LG OLED Smart TVs.

Redbox Free Movies is live now on LG Channels. It will be joined by Redbox War and Westerns offering the best wars and classic battles streaming anytime; Redbox Holiday serves up yuletide movies the whole family will enjoy, Redbox Rewind offers movies from the 70s, 80s, and 90s and finally, Redbox Romance will deliver classic rom coms and romantic dramas. The company continues to rapidly scale its streaming business and has expanded its Redbox branded FAST channels, which are offered both in the Redbox streaming app and to select syndication partners.

LG Channels is LG's free streaming service, providing users with a wide selection of premium live and on-demand programming, including movies, TV shows, news, sports, kids, and more. Easily discover your favorite programs by browsing the guide or launching the LG Channels application, both available on 2016 TVs and newer and in 14 countries and growing.

LG Electronics

Redbox