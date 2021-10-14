Redbox inks multiyear content deal with Lionsgate

LOS ANGELES – Global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) and Redbox, a leading entertainment company, today announced a multiyear distribution deal under which Lionsgate will handle distribution of Redbox Entertainment titles across home entertainment windows in addition to subscription video on demand (SVOD) licensing for select titles under the Redbox Entertainment brand.

Leveraging nearly 20 years of movie performance data, Redbox Entertainment is uniquely positioned to identify titles and talent that will resonate with consumers. Recently released Redbox Entertainment films include CAPONE (Tom Hardy), SHADOW IN THE CLOUD (Chloë Grace Moretz and Nick Robinson) and SAS: RED NOTICE (Sam Heughan and Ruby Rose). Redbox Entertainment expects to release 36 original movies annually including upcoming releases THE LAST SON (Colson Baker (a.k.a. musician Machine Gun Kelly) and Heather Graham), BANDIT (Josh Duhamel and Mel Gibson) and MUTI (Morgan Freeman and Cole Hauser). Redbox Entertainment titles are available across all major entertainment retailers ensuring these films are enjoyed by the broadest audience possible.

The two companies are also partnering on an agreement to license films and television series from Lionsgate's 17,000-title library to Redbox's fast-growing ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) and Free Ad Supported Television (FAST) services. Redbox has aggressively scaled its AVOD streaming service to include thousands of popular films and television series in the past year while also growing to more than 100 FAST Channels available on its streaming app, with plans to add more in the coming months. Redbox