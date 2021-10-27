Redbox hires ad help for AVoD streaming platform

NEW YORK – Redbox (NASDAQ: RDBX), a leading entertainment company, today announced it has signed a deal with global sports and entertainment media company Team Whistle to have their Palomino Media Group handle direct sales for their advertiser-supported streaming video platform that includes Ad Supported Video on Demand (AVOD) and Free Ad Supported Television (FAST) channels. Palomino Media Group is an award-winning media sales organization within Team Whistle helping top platforms in the streaming video space monetize their inventory with tailored solutions.

Redbox has been aggressively expanding its free streaming efforts and recently surpassed 120 FAST channels with recent additions that include Yahoo! Finance, 10 local news channels from Cox Media Group (CMG), and popular children's channel Happy Kids. The company has also recently announced an AVOD content deal with Lionsgate, and now offers over 5,000 movies and TV shows completely free.

