Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
The Programmable Telco Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital SymposiumOpen RAN Digital SymposiumService Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Transport & Networking Strategies 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Redbox adds WarnerMedia, Sony fare to SVoD streaming service

News Wire Feed Light Reading 11/9/2021
Comment (0)

CHICAGO – Redbox (Nasdaq: RDBX), a leading entertainment company, today announced it has signed an Ad Supported Video on Demand (AVOD) deal with WarnerMedia to bring select titles from the company's iconic catalog to its free streaming service. In addition, Redbox announced it will add film titles from Sony Pictures Television to its AVOD streaming service including Resident Evil: Retribution, Underworld: Evolution, We Own the Night, and Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning.

The company's content deal with WarnerMedia adds Ad Supported Video on Demand (AVOD) movies on a monthly basis, starting with The Astronaut's Wife, Collateral Damage, and The Long Kiss Goodnight, among others. Additional Warner Bros. titles coming to Redbox's free streaming service include Transcendence, Arthur, Contact, No Reservations, The Upside of Anger, City By The Sea, Ready to Rumble, City of Angels, Pleasantville, The Postman, Boogie Nights, Forever Young, Doc Hollywood, JFK, Joe Versus the Volcano, and Tango & Cash.

Redbox has aggressively scaled its ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) streaming service to include thousands of popular films and television series in the past year while also growing to more than 120 FAST Channels available in its Free Live TV service, with plans to add more in the coming months.

Redbox

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Transform How Your Customers Buy and Sell Wholesale Broadband Connectivity
Zero Downtime System Replacements
The Future of Distributed Cloud
Plotting Your intelligent Systems Journey
Dell Technologies Reference Architecture for Wind River® Studio
Building the Business Case for 5G
IP Media Network Monitoring and Troubleshooting: A Combined Solution
Blog: Does My Network Need Service Orchestration or Choreography? And Does it Really Matter?
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
The Programmable Telco Digital Symposium
November 16-18, 2021, Two Day Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
November 23, 2021, Digital Symposium
Open RAN Digital Symposium
November 30 - December 2, 2021, Digital Symposium
Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium
December 8, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 9, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
November 10, 2021 CSP Journey to Cloud Native
November 11, 2021 Service Assurance, Fault Management, and the Cloud
November 11, 2021 Wi-Fi and 5G: Which Technology Needs the Other the Most?
November 16, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 1
November 17, 2021 Getting Personal: How Regional & Local Service Providers Can Succeed in Video by Enhancing the Viewing Experience
November 17, 2021 Inside Open RAN Progress: Learnings from the Vodafone RAN Intelligent Controller Trial
November 18, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: How to Test the Next-Gen Cable Network
November 18, 2021 The Programmable Telco Symposium - Day 2
November 23, 2021 Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium - Unleashing the Potential of Disaggregated Transport Networks
November 30, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day1
December 2, 2021 Open RAN Digital Symposium - Day2
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Network Automation Reduces Labour Time, Error Rates and Costs by 70% and More By Larry Goldman and Andrew Killeen, Analysys Mason
China Telecom Shares 5G Business Models in Key Industry Categories By C114
Huawei Builds an iSuperSite Showcase in Collaboration With China Mobile Zhejiang and the China Mobile Design Institute By Huawei
Telecom Operators Use Connectivity to Drive Innovation By Kerry Doyle
Thailand AIS Works With Huawei to Build a Leading 5G SA Monetization Platform, Enabling 5G Service Development By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
The future of broadband and fiber as infrastructure By Gary Bolton, Fiber Broadband Association
A new king is crowned in the cloud By John Giere, President and CEO of Optiva, Inc.
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE