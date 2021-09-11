Redbox adds WarnerMedia, Sony fare to SVoD streaming service

CHICAGO – Redbox (Nasdaq: RDBX), a leading entertainment company, today announced it has signed an Ad Supported Video on Demand (AVOD) deal with WarnerMedia to bring select titles from the company's iconic catalog to its free streaming service. In addition, Redbox announced it will add film titles from Sony Pictures Television to its AVOD streaming service including Resident Evil: Retribution, Underworld: Evolution, We Own the Night, and Universal Soldier: Day of Reckoning.

The company's content deal with WarnerMedia adds Ad Supported Video on Demand (AVOD) movies on a monthly basis, starting with The Astronaut's Wife, Collateral Damage, and The Long Kiss Goodnight, among others. Additional Warner Bros. titles coming to Redbox's free streaming service include Transcendence, Arthur, Contact, No Reservations, The Upside of Anger, City By The Sea, Ready to Rumble, City of Angels, Pleasantville, The Postman, Boogie Nights, Forever Young, Doc Hollywood, JFK, Joe Versus the Volcano, and Tango & Cash.

Redbox has aggressively scaled its ad-supported video on demand (AVOD) streaming service to include thousands of popular films and television series in the past year while also growing to more than 120 FAST Channels available in its Free Live TV service, with plans to add more in the coming months.

Redbox