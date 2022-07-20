Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec ExpoCable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Europe 5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium Big 5G Event
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In – Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Market Leader Programs
5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond 2021 Heavy Reading Open RAN Operator Survey
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Qwilt makes CDN connection with NCTC members

News Wire Feed Light Reading 7/20/2022
Comment (0)

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. – The National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC) and Qwilt announce significant progress on the initiative to upgrade NCTC member networks across the United States, providing high-quality content delivery and better digital experiences for up to 34 million households in the US.

In November 2021, NCTC and Qwilt launched a joint initiative to upgrade NCTC's member networks across the United States, helping to quickly increase their capacity at a time when on-demand and live streaming continues to grow and dominate traffic in ISP networks during primetime. The partnership leverages Qwilt's unique CDN technology within NCTC member networks to create a nationwide federated CDN. As of June 2022, 100+ NCTC members have signed up to deploy this upgrade in their networks, and the program is still open for qualifying members.

This content delivery upgrade project is a first of its kind in the US. Every NCTC member deploying the solution is federated by Qwilt's cloud service so content publishers can access the entire national CDN through a single API. Qwilt's technology is compliant with Open Caching guidelines from the Streaming Video Alliance which define an interoperable network of caches for content delivery. The solution is powered by Qwilt's Edge Cloud for Content Delivery platform and runs on Cisco's edge compute and networking infrastructure, so it can be delivered as-a-service to NCTC members.

The innovative program includes new hardware and CDN technology, installed at no extra cost to members in their networks. It also enables them to share in new services revenue generated by the federated platform. The outcome of the initiative ensures all members of the value chain – service providers, streaming platforms, and end-users – benefit from higher-quality streaming.

Qwilt
National Cable Telecommunications Cooperative

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
TM Forum Report: Intent in autonomous networks
Rogers reinvents its customer service philosophy
The customer experience handbook: Complete integration. Absolute experience
Infographic: Accelerating Open RAN Performance
Accelerating the Evolution to open RAN Networks E-Guide
IoT Device Testing: Importance of Understanding Use Cases
Intelligent Innovation - How Open Interfaces Are Driving Innovation
Intelligent Optimization - How Intelligent RAN Automation Will Re-energize the SON Market
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Transforming the Cable HFC Network Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 20, 2022, Breakfast Event
Cable: 5G's Friend or Foe? Breakfast Event at SCTE Cable-Tec Expo
September 21, 2022, Breakfast Event
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
July 21, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Prepping Cable's Networks for 10G
July 26, 2022 Critical 5G Assurance Requirements
July 27, 2022 The SMO and RIC are key to next-generation RAN
July 28, 2022 Creating the data giga plant with Vodafone and Google Cloud
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Omdia Report: Huawei Leads the Global 400G WDM Market By Huawei
SAM responds to ZuoRAT, the game changing attack that emphasizes the need for router protection By SAM Seamless Networks
How to make billing systems fit-for-purpose in digital era By Ken Wieland, for Huawei
Sunrise’s 5G journey: technology, business and collaboration By Remy Pascal, Omdia's Principal Analyst
The Promise of IP + Optical Networks By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
More work ahead on closing digital divide – but it should be done right By Gary Bolton, President & CEO, Fiber Broadband Association
Back to the future: why the next generation of PON needs to look backward By Maurizio Severi, Head of Fiber Business Line, Fixed Networks, Nokia
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE