Quickplay lands platform deal for MSG+ streaming service

NEW YORK – MSG+, MSG Networks' new streaming service set to launch this summer, will use an industry-first cloud native OTT platform from Quickplay to optimize sports viewing experiences for consumers, MSG Networks and Quickplay announced today.

In a platform innovation that will give MSG+ the significantly greater flexibility, agility and control needed to drive engagement and monetization, MSG+ will use Quickplay's award-winning CMS, edge services, and player – all running on Google Cloud – to support the data-driven delivery of content based on viewers' specific interests.

MSG+ is being developed as a state-of-the-art streaming platform to provide fans in the region with the ability to access MSG Networks' exclusive coverage of their favorite teams wherever they are and on their favorite devices. Fans can subscribe to MSG+ on a direct-to-consumer basis by purchasing monthly and annual subscriptions, which will include MSG channels and all MSG-produced Knicks, Rangers, Islanders, Devils, and Sabres games as well as other live sports, events and programming. Additionally, fans will be able to purchase single games of their favorite local teams, an innovative offering not made available by any other regional sports network. MSG+ will be available at no additional charge to subscribers of participating pay television service providers of MSG Networks, replacing MSG GO as the company's authenticated streaming service.

The Quickplay platform combines the flexibility and scalability of the cloud with the quality and reliability of traditional broadcast and cable environments. The platform is the foundation of an enriched environment in which MSG+ can quickly and efficiently create new features that uniquely cater to diverse subscriber interests and enhance the viewing experience of MSG+'s marquee live sporting events and complementary content.

Read the full announcement here.

