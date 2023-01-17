Quickplay hires head of strategic account management

Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Quickplay today announced that it has hired highly-regarded streaming and cloud technology catalyst Chance Mason to drive increased value for customers through insights and partnerships that optimize their investments in Quickplay's cloud-native OTT platform.

Mason, who joins as head of Strategic Account Management, leverages two decades of expertise and vision to support the streaming successes of a wide variety of Tier 1 media companies. He is responsible for two key roles with Quickplay: working across internal and external resources to manage and grow customer accounts and helping Quickplay customers develop new opportunities to drive business and market successes from their existing platforms.

Mason joins Quickplay after having served as vice president, strategic accounts and strategy for Videon, for which he established strategic partnerships and OEM relationships with a wide range of Tier 1 media and entertainment customers. Previously he held business development, sales and marketing executive vice president positions with Qumu, Haivision and Multicast Media Technologies, and served as senior vice president, SaaS Cloud Solutions and Services for Piksel after Piksel's acquisition of Multicast Media Technologies. He is a member of the board of directors of Surreal Events, a SaaS metaverse platform built on Unreal Engine that helps brands connect, create, and collaborate with their audiences with web 3.0 technologies.

Read the full announcement here.

