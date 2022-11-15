Sign In Register
Video/Media

Quickplay adds execs to stream tech team

TORONTO, Ontario, Canada – Peter Cooper and Chris Mitchell, two technology and operations veterans who have helped to nurture the ascendancy of the streaming industry, have joined Quickplay to ensure positive outcomes and operational excellence for a rapidly growing customer base.

Cooper, who joins as Senior Director, Customer Success, and Mitchell, who serves as Senior Director, Infrastructure and Operations, will play key roles in optimizing the ability of customers to leverage the scalability, flexibility, and high performance of Quickplay's cloud-native platform. Both previously had been with Quickplay until 2016, when they joined AT&T following the acquisition of Quickplay.

Within recent months alone, Allen Media Group announced that its direct-to-consumer (DTC) products would be using Quickplay's cloud-native platform to unlock the next phase of exponential growth in streaming, and Cignal TV announced that the Quickplay platform is the technology foundation for its transformative Cignal Play service. Quickplay anticipates additional announcements within the next several months based on the dozen new customer deals closed this past year.

During nearly two decades with Quickplay and AT&T, Cooper has built a significant portfolio of operations, development, and product expertise, particularly around global product and customer launches. He most recently served as part of the DIRECTV product management and development team, focusing on delivering meaningful features and improved experiences to users of the DIRECTV STREAM product.

Mitchell, a graduate of the US Navy Fighter Weapons School, "Top Gun," previously had been senior director – technology, software engineering for DIRECTV, with responsibility for service reliability for DIRECTV STREAM. Earlier, in multiple service and software engineering roles with Quickplay and AT&T, he was responsible for implementation of DevOps methodologies and a tooling, automation, and machine learning ecosystem that supported a 1,000-person organization, dramatically improving operational metrics.

Read the full announcement here.

Quickplay

