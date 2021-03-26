Podcast: The NFL's TV deals gave streaming platforms legitimacy, longevity





Light Reading's Alan Breznick is back on the podcast to discuss whether the NFL's $110 billion deal with a number of streaming video services will be the nail in the coffin for traditional pay-TV bundles.

"Everybody wants football and it's amazing that with football games on so many different places that the NFL is getting overexposed," says Breznick. "But it seems like you can't overexpose the NFL."

In the lineup of streaming services that will now provide access to NFL games, Amazon Prime gained the exclusive national TV rights to NFL's Thursday Night Football slate for a cool $1 billion per year.

The move to hosting football games on streaming services also provides viewers with the ability to watch games on a number of different devices, which grants the NFL access to new data and insights into how viewers want to consume content.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading