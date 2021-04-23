Podcast: MyBundle.TV coaches viewers on cutting the pay-TV cord





Jason Cohen, CEO and co-founder of MyBundle.TV, joins the Light Reading podcast to discuss how his company connects viewers to streaming services, and assists broadband and cable providers in identifying new customers.

In addition, Cohen examines drivers behind the cord-cutting trend, and shares why many viewers are still holding out with traditional pay-TV services.

"One of the big misnomers is that everyone has cut the cord. There are still about 70 million households with traditional TV, and that's too many in our opinion. A big chunk of those don't know that there is YouTubeTV, Hulu, Sling…etc. We believe that with a helping hand, there are a lot of people who can make that transition to streaming that still want the traditional live TV content."

Cohen provides insight into the channels and streaming services that are most popular among viewers – plus, some surprising results.

— Kelsey Kusterer Ziser, Senior Editor, Light Reading