Podcast: Limelight's Steve Miller-Jones on tracking the content delivery evolution

Steve Miller-Jones of Limelight Networks joins the podcast to talk about the future of media and video distribution. The pandemic changed our media consumption patterns, but what happens when we all start going to live events and large venues again – and is there a new media business model emerging with that change? Miller-Jones said he expects that broadcast TV, live events and linear programming will still continue, but "our expectation is going to be that we can choose how we're going to consume that."

He said we'll want to see different camera angles at live events, pause and revisit media on different devices, and have more to consume that's "about" the event or the things we're doing in-person. He said that move to provide companion content to in-person experiences means "additional data, additional services, additional applications, or content that comes with what we're consuming, and there's going to be, I suspect, a whole sort of emergence of a different type of storytelling, perhaps in a different type of content management and content production."

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading