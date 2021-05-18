Podcast: AT&T unravels its content, pay TV empire

Light Reading's Alan Breznick and Jeff Baumgartner weigh in on the burning questions surrounding the recently announced media moves by AT&T. The telecom giant is spinning out its WarnerMedia group to a new joint venture it will form with Discovery in a deal that will give AT&T $43 billion and a controlling stake in the new company. The move unravels the $84 billion merger between AT&T and Time Warner that was sealed just three years ago. What will it mean for AT&T and its competitiveness as a network operator? How will the new media company loom large on the pay TV and consumer media landscape? Breznick and Baumgartner give their early reactions and address some questions that remain.

— Phil Harvey, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading