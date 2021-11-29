Pluto TV coming to Sweden, Denmark and Norway in 2022

NEW YORK and STOCKHOLM – ViacomCBS Networks International (VCNI), a division of ViacomCBS (NASDAQ: VIAC, VIACA), and Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT Group) today announced a ground-breaking partnership for a new Pluto TV service across Sweden, Denmark and Norway in 2022. The service combines ViacomCBS' world-leading free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) service with the biggest pan-Nordic AVOD platform Viafree. NENT Group will serve as the platform's leading advertising sales partner.

Pluto TV will introduce the new FAST/AVOD platform with curated channels and on-demand programming featuring international and local content. Viewers will be able to enjoy Viafree local favorite shows such as 'Paradise,' 'Luxury Trap' and 'Familien fra Bryggen', alongside global content from ViacomCBS' library such as 'The Hills,' 'Awkward,' 'MTV Unplugged' and 'Catfish', and content from multiple partners packaged in thematic channels like Pluto TV Movie, Pluto TV Crime, Pluto TV History, and Pluto TV Comedy, among others.

Following the launch of Pluto TV, Viafree will be phased out as a stand-alone platform.

Pluto TV is available in 26 markets globally, including the US, Latin America, and Europe.

