Pearl TV tips ATSC 3.0 market expansions, new devices

WASHINGTON – At the ATSC NEXTGEN Broadcast Conference 2023, Pearl TV, the coalition of U.S. broadcast companies transitioning to NEXTGEN TV and its network partners, will announce upcoming major metropolitan market launches scheduled throughout the summer, continued expansion of the accessory device market, and new broadcaster and educational resources. Broadcasters will gain access to updates and strategies that will help them deploy and drive interest in the new standard among consumers.

New NEXTGEN TV Markets Launching

NEXTGEN TV's robust U.S. market rollout reached critical milestone transitions to date in 2023 with the launches of Boston, Miami, and San Francisco markets. Soon to follow this summer are Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Reno, and South Bend, and expansions are expected in Miami and San Antonio, with NEXTGEN TV on track for availability to 75% of U.S households by the end of 2023. As these markets launch, broadcasters can leverage the RUN3TV web platform that brings interactive experiences and streaming content to over-the-air viewers. RUN3TV's web-based platform architecture enables stations to develop, innovate, and differentiate at the application services layer, allowing a consistent viewer experience across all NEXTGEN TV devices.

Upgrade Devices

Having affordable alternatives to investing in a NEXTGEN TV receiver is essential. Pearl TV's Fast Track for NEXTGEN TV program, which accelerates the development and retail availability of low-cost upgrade accessory devices, creates a diverse market of accessories. Tolka software powers the ADTH receiver, the first such device to be awarded NEXTGEN TV certification and now available for pre-order. Another manufacturer planning a NEXTGEN TV upgrade accessory device is Zinwell, which has a fully-featured receiver in the certification process. Consumers can stay informed on new upgrade accessory device options, features, and retail pricing as they are certified and move into retail availability at www.watchnextgentv.com

