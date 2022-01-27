Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Core
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Optical Networking Digital SymposiumEdge Computing Digital SymposiumCable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Open RAN Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
A Driver of Digital Economy Content Hub 5G Testing Resource Center Leading in 5G
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders in Open RAN
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Peacock to double content spend to $3B in 2022, absorb steeper losses

News Analysis Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading 1/27/2022
Comment (0)

NBCUniversal's Peacock premium streaming service is about to take the axiom, "It takes money to make money," to the true test.

Realizing it will need lots more content to stoke paid subscriber growth, NBCU plans to double content spending to $3 billion in 2022 (versus $1.5 billion last year), and splash that out to $5 billion in the coming years.

NBCU intends to pair its beefier content spend on Peacock with a plan to accelerate paid subscriber growth for the premium streaming service that launched nationwide in July 2020. (Image source: Peacock)
NBCU intends to pair its beefier content spend on Peacock with a plan to accelerate paid subscriber growth for the premium streaming service that launched nationwide in July 2020.
(Image source: Peacock)

Peacock generated revenues of nearly $800 million in 2021, paired with an EBIDTA loss of $1.7 billion.

To hit this year's anticipated spending level, NBCU will reallocate some capital from its more traditional linear TV business. But the company expects the decision to drive an EBIDTA loss of $2.5 billion this year. Heavier spending and steeper losses in the near-term will also extend the horizon on when Peacock, launched nationwide in July 2020, will turn the financial corner.

Bigger focus on paid subs

The spending increase is tied to a strategic pivot for Peacock. Though the original vision was to have Peacock be supported primarily by advertising, NBCU and Comcast say they've discovered that there's much more consumer interest and engagement for the two paid versions of Peacock that deliver the service's full library: $4.99 per month "Premium" tier with a light ad load (about five minutes of ads per hour), and $9.99 for the ad-free tier. Peacock's free, ad-supported tier does not provide access to the streaming service's full library.

Peacock will retain a dual revenue model (advertising and subscriptions), but put much more emphasis on Peacock's paid tiers. That focus is also changing as Peacock prepares to claw back some of its TV shows and movie titles from Hulu and HBO/HBO Max.

Peacock ended 2021 with 24.5 million monthly active accounts (MMAs) in the US, reaching about 75% of the guidance that the service had set for 2024. NBCU announced that Peacock now has more than 9 million paid subscribers, with the average revenue per unit (ARPU) approaching $10 per month. The "vast majority" of those paid customers are choosing the $4.95 Premium form of Peacock, Jeff Shell, NBCU's CEO, said Thursday on Comcast's Q4 2021 earnings call.

That 9 million paid subscriber figure was reached "without much focus on paid subscriber growth," Brian Roberts, Comcast's chairman and CEO, said.

Peacock has another 7 million users getting the ad-supported Premium tier of Peacock for no added charge (as part of their pay-TV subscription) from the likes of Comcast, Cox Communications and Charter Communications. "We expect strong conversion of this group to paid subscribers over time," Roberts said.

"While the timing of when Peacock breaks even may be pushed out from where we originally expected, we believe that pursuing a dual-revenue stream is the right strategy to create long-term value," Comcast CFO Mike Cavanagh said. "The good news is that we will fund this pivot out of NBCUniversal's cash flows."

Shell said 2023 is expected to be Peacock's peak investment year, but he stressed that NBCU does not view Peacock as a standalone piece of the puzzle.

"We're playing a different game than our competitors," he said. "We really believe that Peacock is not a separate business for us; it's an extension of our existing business."

The bulk of Peacock's initial growth has come from the US. The service is now offered in the UK and Germany, and will soon be available in Italy. SkyShowtime, a streaming joint venture with ViacomCBS that will feature some Peacock fare, is set to launch in other parts of Europe later this year. Shell said NBCU will pursue Peacock distribution in other markets on a country-by-country basis.

"We believe...that you need global scale ultimately to compete in the streaming business," he explained. "That is clear both in terms of your content spend and your technology and brand spend."

Analyst uncertainty

Some analysts aren't sold on Peacock's plan, or how the pieces will all fit together.

"Is Peacock a growth engine, a money pit… or both?" Craig Moffett, analyst with MoffettNathanson, asked Thursday in a research note. "We've gotten reassuring data about usage and engagement, but we also got a glimpse of the content spending that will be required to grow this business."

He's still unsure if streaming is a good business at all, and whether Peacock will gain a place at the table as a major player.

LightShed Partners analyst Richard Greenfield expressed his skepticism about Peacock's business on Twitter.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
RAN Intelligent Controller (RIC) - A Key Enabler of TCO Reduction for Mobile Network Operators
The Essential Guide for Understanding ORAN
Scaling Open RAN Deployment & Operations
Transport network disaggregation is key to open networking
Hosting OSS on the Cloud – are CSPs there yet?
Why now is the right time to modernize your legacy inventory systems
Omdia, AWS and Amdocs discuss migrating OSS to the cloud
Migrating OSS to the public cloud: why, how and when?
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
February 8-10, 2022, Digital Symposium
Edge Computing Digital Symposium
March 8, 2022, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies
March 15-16, 2022, Denver, Colorado
Open RAN Digital Symposium
April 5-7, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
February 2, 2022 Monetizing Private 5G with Edge Computing
February 3, 2022 Harnessing the Edge
February 8, 2022 DCI and Metro Connections in the Coherent Pluggable Age
February 8, 2022 Technology Discontinuity in Long Haul and Subsea Optical Networks
February 9, 2022 How to Target, Identify and Pre-Qualify Wireless Customers With Location Intelligence
February 10, 2022 The Pluggable Optical Edge
February 10, 2022 Open Optical Networking and Disaggregation
February 10, 2022 The Future of the Cloud's Backbone: 800G High-Speed Ethernet
February 17, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Swimming Upstream: How to Boost Upstream Network Capacity
February 24, 2022 Where Are Smart General Managers Placing their Bets to Fuel Growth? 2022 Trends, Challenges and Opportunities
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Top Reasons to Jump on the Open RAN Train in 2022 By Aspire Technology
Don’t Take the Risk – Non-Stop Network Monitoring Is Vital in 5G and DevOps By Tommi Luukkala, Head of Portfolio Management, Care Services - Nokia
Here's How Automated Testing Maintains a Fast and Accurate Pace for 5G By Gonçalo Jara, Test Automation Lead, Nokia
Cross-Region Campus Network in Ferrotec: A Benchmark for 5G NPN-as-a-Service By Huawei
China Mobile Yunnan Builds a Green All-Optical Network to Boost the Development of Digital Yunnan By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Book excerpt: How Huawei took the telecom world by storm By Jon Pelson, Author, Wireless Wars
The changing economics of the Internet of the future By Mattias Fridström, Telia Carrier
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE