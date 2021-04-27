Peacock taps former Hulu and TiVo exec as chief product officer, direct-to-consumer

NEW YORK – NBCUniversal today announced Jim Denney will join the company next month as Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Direct-to-Consumer. In this new role, Denney will be responsible for Peacock's global product strategy, including all aspects of product development and user experience. In addition, he will be responsible for the product vision and strategy for other customer-facing NBCUniversal digital platforms, including broadcast and cable entertainment apps, NBC Sports, and hayu.

Denney previously led Hulu's product organization as Vice President of Product Management. In this role, he was responsible for directing the long-term product strategy for the SVOD and live-streaming services—including a complete redesign of the UX—and oversaw teams responsible for the experience and engagement, device partnerships and integrations, customer journey and commerce, and advanced engineering and infrastructure.

Prior to Hulu, Denney spent more than 15 years leading product management and strategy for TiVo. Responsible for developing and executing a cohesive strategy across businesses, he led the launch of innovative products and experiences including the DVR, the ability to download content on mobile devices, and the aggregation and unification of online and pay-TV content within one interface. Denney's contributions to the development and delivery of TiVo's industry-leading products and experiences garnered him a Primetime Emmy award for “Outstanding Achievement in Enhanced Television” in 2006.

Denney will be based in New York and report to Gidon Katz, President, Direct-to-Consumer.

