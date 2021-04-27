Sign In Register
5G
6G
The Edge
Open RAN
Private Networks
The Cloud
Security
AI/Automation
Cable Tech
DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services 10G The Bauminator
IoT
OSS/BSS/CX
SD-WAN
Optical/IP
FTTX DCI Routing Any Haul/X-Haul
Test & Measurement
Services
4G/3G/WiFi
Satellite
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
Mobile World Congress Big 5G Event
Events
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital ConferenceSD-WAN Digital SymposiumOptical Networking Digital Symposium5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital SymposiumAsia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives Service Provider Security Strategies for the Hybrid Era Digital Symposium Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium Open RAN World Digital Conference
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
White Papers
Tech Centers
Future Vision Tech Center
Market Leader Programs
Internet for the Future
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Peacock taps former Hulu and TiVo exec as chief product officer, direct-to-consumer

News Wire Feed Light Reading 4/27/2021
Comment (0)

NEW YORK – NBCUniversal today announced Jim Denney will join the company next month as Executive Vice President and Chief Product Officer, Direct-to-Consumer. In this new role, Denney will be responsible for Peacock's global product strategy, including all aspects of product development and user experience. In addition, he will be responsible for the product vision and strategy for other customer-facing NBCUniversal digital platforms, including broadcast and cable entertainment apps, NBC Sports, and hayu.

Denney previously led Hulu's product organization as Vice President of Product Management. In this role, he was responsible for directing the long-term product strategy for the SVOD and live-streaming services—including a complete redesign of the UX—and oversaw teams responsible for the experience and engagement, device partnerships and integrations, customer journey and commerce, and advanced engineering and infrastructure.

Prior to Hulu, Denney spent more than 15 years leading product management and strategy for TiVo. Responsible for developing and executing a cohesive strategy across businesses, he led the launch of innovative products and experiences including the DVR, the ability to download content on mobile devices, and the aggregation and unification of online and pay-TV content within one interface. Denney's contributions to the development and delivery of TiVo's industry-leading products and experiences garnered him a Primetime Emmy award for “Outstanding Achievement in Enhanced Television” in 2006.

Denney will be based in New York and report to Gidon Katz, President, Direct-to-Consumer.

NBCUniversal

Related Stories
COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
Q&A: Antronix Looks Back on 40 Years, Explores What’s Next for Cable Broadband
10G Symmetrical over HFC Networks: On the Road to FTTH
Scalable, future-proofing network expansion
Antronix is helping MSO networks bridge to fiber
ACG - Using Open Virtual RANS in 5G
Appledore Analyst Report: O-RAN - Why the Future is Open
O-RAN: Defining a path for innovation in the RAN
How a Multi-Vendor Approach Empowered BT's Service Innovation: A Tying Telco Together Interview
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
Cable Next-Gen Technologies & Strategies Digital Conference
April 28-29, 2021, Digital Conference
SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 12, 2021, Digital Symposium
Optical Networking Digital Symposium
May 25-27, 2021, Digital Symposium
5G Orchestration & Service Assurance Digital Symposium
June 1, 2021, Digital Symposium
Asia Tech 2021 Digital Symposium
June 17, 2021, Digital Symposium
Cable Next-Gen Europe Digital Symposium
June 22-24, 2021, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
May 5, 2021 Laying the Foundations for 5G Network Slicing Management
May 6, 2021 5G Network & Service Strategies: Lawful Interception Priorities
May 6, 2021 Accelerating Open RAN Platforms Operator Survey: Charting the Use of Hardware Acceleration and Integration in Open RAN Deployments
May 12, 2021 SD-WAN Digital Symposium
May 13, 2021 ODIM - Simplifying Distributed Infrastructure Management in 5G Networks
May 19, 2021 Fiber Monitoring – the Missing Piece in the Broadband and 5G Networks Monitoring Puzzle
May 20, 2021 SCTE Live Learning Webinar™ Series: Fighting Fiber with More Fiber
May 25, 2021 Optical Networking Digital Symposium: A New Age of Optical Networking - Day One
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
The Promise of Open RAN By Anit Lohtia, 5G Strategy Lead, Dell Technologies
Huawei Releases Digital-Intelligent Transformation Consulting Service to Empower Carriers’ Transformation By Huawei
In the 5G Marathon, Huawei Uses Innovation to Stay Ahead By Huawei
Why 5G Should Never Standalone From Assurance By Shankar Selvavinayagam, Empirix
5G Use Case: China Telecom Xiamen and Huawei Enabled 8K VR Broadcast of Xiamen University's 100th Anniversary Celebrations Through 5G Super Uplink By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Is it open yet? Closed RAN and other short stories By Mike Murphy, Nokia
Juniper's Cloud Metro powers the next generation of 5G, edge and IoT services By Brendan Gibbs, Juniper Networks
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE