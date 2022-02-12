Sign In Register
2G/3G/4G
5G
6G
AI/Automation
Broadband
Fixed Wireless Access FTTX Wi-Fi
Cable Tech
10G DOCSIS CCAP Cable Business Services The Bauminator
Climate Change
Digital Divide
Digital Infrastructure
Any Haul/X-Haul DCI
IoT
Open RAN
Optical/IP
Routing/Switching
OSS/BSS/CX
Private Networks
Regulatory/Politics
Satellite
SD-WAN
Security
Semiconductors/Network platforms
Service Provider Cloud
Services
Test & Measurement
The Core
The Edge
Video/Media
Regions
Asia Africa Europe India Middle East
Industry Show News
MWC Resource Center Big 5G Event
Events
5G Transport & Networking StrategiesCable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
Events Archives
Digital Event Archives 5G Next Wave and Service Evolution Asia Tech 2022 Digital Symposium Open RAN Digital Symposium
Microsites
5G Testing Resource Center
White Papers
Leaders In:
Leaders In Edge Leaders In Pluggable Optics Leaders In Cloud Leaders In 5G Orchestration
Heavy Reading Analysts
Market Leader Programs
5G Network Slicing Operator Survey Open, Automated & Programmable Transport 5G Transport: A 2021 Heavy Reading Survey The Journey to Cloud Native Coherent Optics at 400G, 800G, and Beyond
Webinars
Upcoming Webinars Archived Webinars 5G Webinars Live Learning Webinars
Light Reading Video
Telecom Innovators Showcase
Light Reading Audio
Light Reading Podcast Executive Spotlight Q&A
Communities
The 5G Exchange LR Asia Broadband World News Connecting Africa Telecoms.com Women In Comms
News & Views Events Leading Lights Awards About Us Advertise With Us Newsletter Signup
x
Newsletter Signup Sign In Register
Video/Media

Pay-TV's decline hits a new bottom in Q3

News Analysis
Comment (0)

Virtual multichannel video programming distributors (vMVPDs) bounced back in the third quarter of 2022, but the uptick wasn't enough to avert a worst-ever rate of decline for the broader pay-TV sector.

The overall rate of decline for US pay-TV dipped to -6.2% in Q3 2022, worse than last quarter's -6.2% and the year-ago drop of -5.2%, MoffettNathanson (a unit of SVB Securities) estimated in its latest "Cord-Cutting Monitor" report (registration required).

Click here for a larger version of this image.
Click here for a larger version of this image.

That decline left pay-TV's penetration of occupied US households (including vMVPDs) at 61%, a level last seen in 1993, just prior to the arrival of satellite TV in the US, MoffettNathanson noted.

The total US pay-TV sector – with traditional service providers and vMVPDs accounted for – shed 655,000 subscribers in Q3, widened from a year-ago loss of -617,000.

Traditional providers (cable, satellite and telco) combined to lose a whopping 1.95 million subs in the quarter, versus -1.61 million in the year-ago period. The rate of decline in the traditional pay-TV segment dipped to -8.7%.

Broken down further, US cable lost 1.04 million subs in Q3, widened from -787,000 a year earlier; satellite shed 597,000 versus -588,000 in the year-ago quarter; and US telcos lost 251,000 subs, widened a bit from -237,000 a year earlier.

MoffettNathanson estimated that vMVPDs added 1.29 million subs in Q3 2022, rebounding from just +42,000 in Q2 2022 (typically a tough quarter for all pay-TV providers) and improving from +955,000 in the year-ago period. vMVPDs ended Q3 with about 16.26 million subs.

Shifting role for video packaging and distribution

"There remains no obvious floor for traditional video distribution; whatever sports and news floor there might be for cable network programming – and we're no longer confident even of that," MoffettNathanson analyst Craig Moffett surmised.

Moffett believes cable is better positioned to win in wireless than in video going forward. However, he still sees a role for cable in the future of video distribution amid the need for some entity to be an "aggregator of aggregators" as the sector continues to shift to standalone, direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming services and away from the old, bloated pay-TV channel bundle.

Comcast and Charter Communications hope to fit that bill with "Xumo," their newly formed national streaming joint venture. But Moffett still sees bumps in the road as it's clear that "the streamers are yet willing to see their brands, and customer ownership, subordinated to such an aggregator brand. So, the opportunity isn't an opportunity. Yet."

But Moffett also recognizes that the tech giants (i.e. Amazon and Google) also have the scale and pocketbooks to be competitive and properly serve that aggregation role.

Can the linear model be saved? It might be up to Disney

Bigger picture, Moffett still wonders if the linear pay-TV business can be saved, reiterating a recent thought that the "linear model won't die of old age, it will instead die of neglect" as more of the best content flows to the DTC model.

Perhaps it could be saved if the media businesses that have been focused on DTC streaming services dial things back in a way to help preserve that old model.

Moffett points to Warner Bros. Discovery, which has made a commitment to preserve the linear TV business, but views the company as the weakest of the majors when it comes to live sports. Comcast's NBCU is "playing catch-up, but with only limited success," and Paramount+ "doesn't have the scale or heft to shape the outcome here."

In Moffett's view, "[i]t all comes down to Disney."

Bob Iger has returned as Disney's CEO. While it's not clear what all he has in mind, Iger has already made it clear that it's high time for Disney's streaming business to focus on profitability rather than growth-at-all-costs.

And what will come of ESPN, the sports giant that's still holding what's left of pay-TV together? Will Disney retool Hulu to create a more targeted linear sports and news bundle using the Fox, Disney and Turner assets alongside other a la carte services at a more attractive entry price? Moffett argues that now might be the right time to try it.

"Perhaps appropriately, the future not only of Disney the company, but indeed of the entire linear video industry, hinges on one question: What will Bob Iger do?" Moffett concluded.

Related posts:

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading

COMMENTS
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View
Add Comment
Be the first to post a comment regarding this story.
EDUCATIONAL RESOURCES
sponsor supplied content
800G Client Optics in the Data Center
Next-generation broadband roadmap
The importance of environmental sustainability in telecom service providers’ strategy
Broadband Case Study Success Stories: The power of high-speed broadband to benefit consumers and improve society
The Economic Benefits of Juniper Apstra and CN2 in a Modern 5G Network
Location Data in the Digital Transformation Era
RAN Transformation for Dummies
White Paper: Security in Open RAN
Educational Resources Archive
FEATURED VIDEO
UPCOMING LIVE EVENTS
5G Transport & Networking Strategies
December 6, 2022, One Day Live Event
Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 6, 2022, Digital Symposium
All Upcoming Live Events
UPCOMING WEBINARS
December 6, 2022 Cable Next-Gen Business Services Digital Symposium
December 7, 2022 Overcoming 5G standalone delays to deliver new revenue
December 7, 2022 The Evolution of the Multi-Service Network Edge
December 12, 2022 5G Leads the Stride: An Update on Huawei Wireless Product & Solutions and 5G Business Cases
December 13, 2022 How to sell cyber security to your subscribers
December 13, 2022 Pluggable Coherent Beyond the DCI Universe
December 13, 2022 Simplify your Multicloud Networking to Improve Business Agility and Reduce TCO
December 15, 2022 SCTE® LiveLearning for Professionals Webinar™ Series: Making Cable Smarter With AI, ML, Deep Learning and Automation
Webinar Archive
PARTNER PERSPECTIVES - content from our sponsors
Taking The Best Path To Post-Quantum Security By Norma
Assurance and Monetization By Yariv Waits, Product Lead Data Analytics, RADCOM
Connecting Africa With Ultra-Automation And Autonomous Networks By Kerry Doyle
ZainTech Signs MoU With Huawei to Introduce New Digital Solutions and Cloud Services to Various Industries By Huawei
U-Joy Cities: China Unicom Guangdong and Huawei Jointly Improves 5G Voice Experience By Huawei
All Partner Perspectives
GUEST PERSPECTIVES - curated contributions
Why cybersecurity in rural broadband buildout strategies is critical By Terry Young, Director, Service Provider Marketing, A10 Networks
Private 5G: A game-changer for service providers By
All Guest Perspectives
HOME
Sign In
SEARCH
CLOSE
MORE
CLOSE