Pay-TV penetration slips to 71% of US homes – study

The decline of the US pay-TV market has been obvious for years, but a new study from Leichtman Research Group (LRG) has applied another number that helps to illustrate the damage: 71%.

That percentage, LRG says, now represents the current reach of pay-TV in US households, a figure that includes pay-TV service delivered via cable, satellite, telco and even Internet-based virtual multichannel video programming distributors (vMVPDs).

According to LRG, that penetration percentage marks a huge decline from a reach of 82% in 2016, 87% in 2011 and 86% back in 2006.

Amid a sharp decline in pay-TV subs and the use of traditional set-top boxes, operators such as Comcast have pushed ahead with smart TV products that can be sold in and out of their traditional cable service footprints.

"The percent of US TV households with a live pay-TV service significantly declined from 82% to 71% over the past five years," Bruce Leichtman, president and principal analyst for LRG, said in a statement.

LRG's 19th annual pay-TV study, based on a survey of 2,000 US households conducted in September-October 2021, also put a finer point on how pay-TV reach in the US skews heavily based on age group – it drops significantly among adults 18 to 44 years old. Some 77% of US consumers in the 45-plus age group have a pay-TV service, compared to 64% among adults in the 18to 44 group, the study found. In 2016, LRG found that 86% of consumers 45-years-old and older had pay-TV, versus 77% among those in the 18 to 44 age group.

This year's study also found that 41% of consumers who moved in the past year do not currently have a pay-TV service, and 35% of renters do not have a pay-TV service (compared to 25% among homeowners).

Fitting the ongoing TV cord-cutting trend, 30% of current pay-TV non-subs last had a pay-TV service within the past three years and 36% last had a pay-TV service more than three years ago.

Additionally, some 34% said they have never taken a pay-TV service. More than half of pay-TV non-subs that have never taken a pay-TV service are in the 18–34-year-old age range.

Amplifying the consumer trend toward streaming media players and smart TVs, just 37% of all TV sets in use have a traditional pay-TV providers' set-top box, compared to 58% in 2016.

Pay-TV operators are trying to counter that trend with apps that run on streaming media players and smart TVs. The trend also fits with Comcast's decision to activate a smart TV strategy in the US with its new XClass TV models, and in Europe with a new family of Sky Glass TV products that are being sold and distributed by Comcast-owned Sky. Vewd, meanwhile, has teamed with Vestel on an "Operator TV" strategy initially focused on Europe.

— Jeff Baumgartner, Senior Editor, Light Reading