Paul Haddad named chair of FourthWall Media

DULLES, Va. – FourthWall Media, a leader in media and advertising analytics, announced today the appointment of Paul Haddad as Executive Chairman of the board of directors.

Haddad is a recognized pioneer in the media analytics business, and his distinguished career spans leadership roles with multinational corporations including Altice, A4 Media, Cablevision, and Nortel, successful entrepreneurial ventures, and numerous mergers and acquisitions within the telecommunications, data analytics, media, and advertising domains.

Before joining the board, Haddad advised the company over the last quarter, during which FourthWall aggressively acquired new clients from across the media ecosystem and strategically evolved its Reveal platform from linear television analytics and services to multi-screen capabilities.

Reveal is a comprehensive analytics and planning platform for audience creation, optimized media planning, and outcome-based performance analytics, now including cross-platform analytics and activation. Reveal analytics can be generated nationally or within any local U.S. market.

FourthWall Media