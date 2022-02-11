Paramount+ set to stream to Virgin Media

LONDON – Paramount and Virgin Media have today announced a new multi-year distribution agreement, extending their existing long-term partnership across Paramount's streaming services and linear channels in the UK.

The renewed partnership will see Paramount+, the global subscription video-on-demand (SVOD) service, debut on Virgin TV in 2023. Full app integration on Virgin Media's set-top boxes will offer customers the opportunity to access more than 8000 hours of exclusive originals, blockbuster films, and iconic series across every genre from Paramount's world-renowned brands and production studios, including SHOWTIME and Paramount Pictures.

Under the new deal, Pluto TV, the leading free, ad-supported TV (FAST) service, will also gain wider UK distribution on Virgin Media's cutting-edge TV360 and Stream services, reaching new customers and providing access to more than 100 curated channels, including Hell's Kitchen, CSI: Miami and MTV Movie Hits, seasonal and thematic channels like Pluto TV Halloween and Pluto TV Crime, and a range of movies and on-demand series. 2023 will also see Pluto TV's channel line-up launch on a dedicated FAST section of Virgin TV's electronic programme guide, allowing customers seamless access to the channels.

Virgin Media TV customers will continue to enjoy thousands of hours of entertainment from Paramount's pay TV brands MTV, Comedy Central, and Nickelodeon, as well as ongoing distribution of free-to-air brand Channel 5, its digital channel portfolio and Channel 5's on-demand service My5.

Read the full announcement here.

Paramount Global